Warzone 2 Dev Error 6036: How to potentially fix, possible reasons, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 were released with various error codes to help developers and players identify different problems across both titles. Dev Error 6036 is a specific one related to an issue that causes gamers to lose access to these games due to faulty game files on the user side. It is one of the most common problems that can arise and also something that can be readily solved.

Large online multiplayer titles like Warzone 2 and MW2 often have a few problems that cannot be permanently fixed. As a result, their developers identify such issues and address them when making patches to quickly help the community.

This is one of the best ways to create a functioning forum and add information about all possible errors that could hinder a game's overall gameplay experience. This article will highlight the best way to fix Dev Error 6036 in Warzone 2 and MW2.

How to possibly fix Dev Error 6036 in Warzone 2

Here is how you can easily fix the issue associated with Dev Error 6036 while trying to launch MW2 or Warzone 2.

Exit the game and allow its client to download or receive necessary updates for the title.

You should verify the integrity of the local files by utilizing the game client (like Steam or Battle.net).

Check the stability of your internet connection to maintain a healthy connection to the official servers. You can also try restarting the network connection to ensure fresh server connectivity while re-downloading files. You can also try switching off the Cache Spot Shadow and Cache Sun Shadow in-game settings to avoid running into this problem.

It is important to note that this error code generally shows up if the game client fails to load all the files correctly.

Possible reasons

Dev Error 6036 indicates that there is an issue with the downloading and installation of Warzone 2 or MW2's game files. This can happen due to different reasons like unstable network connection, corrupted files, and incomplete installs. Such issues with these titles are not uncommon, as they come with a huge pile of files to run all functions smoothly.

The problem can also occur due to the Cache Spot Shadow and Cache Sun Shadow settings and can be solved by simply turning them off. Enabling these options might trigger a specific function in the games that causes them to become unstable and fail to load necessary elements.

There have been a few reports of this issue occurring for players who prefer enjoying the game in languages other than English. If don't play WZ2 or MW2 in that language, switching back to it and restarting the game can also help solve this problem. Reinstalling the titles entirely should be considered the last option if the fixes presented in this article don't work.

