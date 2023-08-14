Warzone 2 DMZ: Courier mission completion guide

The Courier is a new mission included in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ with the Season 5 update. It is from Tier 2 of the Shadow Company faction. The job consists of three tasks, with the last one - which you must finish within a designated timeframe - posing the ultimate challenge. Successful completion necessitates dedication, timely delivery, and thorough map knowledge, since failing to satisfy these criteria may result in time running out.

This article is a step-by-step guide on completing the Courier mission in Warzone 2. Follow the instructions to easily earn an exciting reward and a massive amount of experience points (XP).

Completing the Courier mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Courier mission in Warzone 2 DMZ doesn't possess any complicated challenges, yet it is time-bound. So, with appropriate map knowledge and knowing the exact position of the dead drops, you should be able to accomplish the tasks on time. The following are the three objectives involved in the mission:

Take the laptop from the Hydroelectric Dead Drop.

Acquire a dirt bike.

Deliver the same laptop to the Zaya Observatory, Ahkdar, and Al Sharim Pass Dead Drops within three minutes of the first delivery.

After completing all the three tasks, you will be rewarded with a Double Weapon XP Token and an additional 7,500 XP. Follow the guide below for swift completion of the Courier mission.

Deploy on Warzone 2's Al Mazrah map. Navigate to the Zarqwa Hydroelectric POI and access the tac-map en route to locate a dirt bike.

Hydroelectric Dead Drop location (Image via Activision)

Once you reach the location, proceed towards the south end of the POI.

You will find a dead drop to the left of the bridge. Interact with it and inside it you will find the Building 21 Laptop. Stow it into your backpack and your first task will be completed.

Stow it into your backpack and your first task will be completed. Now proceed to the dirt bike that you found earlier and ride it. With this, your second task will be completed.

Location of the Observatory dead drop (Image via Activision)

Now head to the Zaya Observatory POI and utilize the hill to the northeast to discover three buildings, with the alleyway in the middle having the dead drop.

Interact with it, place the laptop inside, and then take it back again.

Location of Al Sharim dead drop (Image via Activision)

The three-minute timer will start here, therefore you must go fast while avoiding all AI opponents.

Proceed to Al Sharim Pass POI and climb the hill in the south section. Continue until you see a ladder, then climb it to reach the dead drop.

Interact with it, then place the laptop inside and take it.

Ahkdar Village dead drop location (Image via Activision)

Now you may leap from the hill and utilize the parachute to reach the Ahkdar Village POI. There, there will be a large square structure in the center with the last dead drop inside. Interact with it and place the laptop inside to finish the third mission.

With this, you will complete the Courier mission in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 5.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.