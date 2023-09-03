Warzone 2 DMZ guide: Blackbox mission explained

Blackbox is a Tier 3 DMZ mission that is part of the Shadow Company Faction in Warzone 2. It involves accomplishing three separate objectives. In the first one, players must drop into Al Mazrah and download data from the crashed airplane located near this map's Sattiq Cave Complex. Next, they have to kill 10 enemy soldiers in that area. Finally, gamers must extract the data they collected and exfiltrate safely to complete this Tier 3 mission.

When this is done, they will be rewarded with a Used Skeleton Key and 10,000 XP. Although Blackbox is a Tier 3 DMZ mission and includes multiple objectives, it is quite easy to complete. The only problem that players tend to face in it involves locating some necessary items.

Hence, this guide will offer a closer look at the Blackbox mission in DMZ and how you can complete it easily.

Where to find the Blackbox in Warzone 2 DMZ

Guide to finding the Blackbox in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via @wzhub.gg/Activision)

The eponymous Blackbox in this Warzone 2 DMZ mission is located in the crashed plane near the Sattiq Cave Complex. For your convenience, its exact location is marked in the image above. Once you reach the location, follow these steps to complete the mission:

Eliminate the AI soldiers nearby.

Get inside the rubble of the airplane.

Head over to the cockpit.

Interact with the Pilot's console to start the downloading process. If done correctly, a progress bar will appear.

Wait for the download to complete.

Now, go near the Sattiq Cave Complex and eliminate 10 soldiers in this area. They don't have to be real players, as eliminating AI combatants will be counted by this title as well.

Next, proceed to the nearest exfil point.

Exfil safely from the map.

Completing the abovementioned steps will end the mission, and you will instantly get all the rewards Blackbox has to offer. If you are a solo player and are heading to the Sattiq Cave complex alone, make sure to stack up on ammo, shields, equipment, medic, and other required items.

In some instances, it might become challenging to exfiltrate from this area safely, especially if you are playing solo. In such cases, it is advised to bring in a personal exfil with you, as this will provide you with a quick escape from the constant gunfights.

That covers everything there is to know about the Blackbox DMZ mission in Warzone 2. This inclusion came as part of the Season 5 update. The mission doesn't involve hardcore boss battles or complex puzzles, making it extremely convenient to complete.

Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2's Season 5 Reloaded is now live. The update is currently available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.