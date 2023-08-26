Warzone 2 DMZ guide: The Old Place mission

Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) features a vast list of missions that can be completed to gain phenomenal loot. They are listed by the various factions present in the conflict zone. The Old Place is a Tier 2 mission that the Shadow Company provided with the Season 5 update.

Warzone 2 DMZ provides the player base with a survival sandbox experience where operators can also choose to explore and gain contraband loot. The Old Place mission can be a little difficult as it takes place in the infamous Building 21, which cannot be accessed without its specific keycard and has a map cooldown.

This article will highlight the best way to complete DMZ’s The Old Place mission from the Shadow Company.

Completing The Old Place mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ has become a go-to mode for a significant percentage of gamers. The long list of missions refreshes with almost every seasonal patch and brings new playable content. The completion of such missions depends on the squad clearing the objectives on the list.

The Old Place mission has two main parts that need to be completed before successfully exfilling from the map. Here is how you can easily clear the first objective:

As mentioned, you must secure a Building 21 entry keycard for this mission.

Drop into the parking space area, where you will have to eliminate eight Konni Group soldiers.

The first part of the mission completion will display on your screen after taking down the enemy soldiers.

It is important to note that the squad will gain some assistance from the Shadow Company as they are going against the Konni soldiers together. However, the second segment of the mission is a bit more challenging as players have to retrieve the extraction protocol from Building 21. Here is how to complete the next objective in The Old Place mission:

Make your way to the closest stairwell and survive any PvE conflict.

You must get access to the generator room, which may be locked initially, so the team would have to survive a while for the doors to become unlocked.

Once the generator room opens up, you can find the extraction protocol document inside it or on one of the AI combatants that you must eliminate.

The second objective completion notification will appear on your screen, and the team can now safely exfil from the map.

It is important to note that the team would need to survive the additional time required for the exfil zones to become active. It is best to stay vigilant of the surroundings as more AI soldiers would be trying to stop the players. The team should hold advantageous areas like narrow hallways to quickly wipe out enemy operators or soldiers.

