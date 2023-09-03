Warzone 2 DMZ Guide: "Unobserved" mission explained

Unobserved is a Tier 3 mission from the Shadow Company Faction in Warzone 2 DMZ. The mission is split into three distinct objectives. First, players must get hold of the Disguise Field Upgrade and equip it. Next, they must acquire the code from a Konni radio located inside a Stronghold. Finally, they must use this code to open the closet located under Zaya Observatory and acquire the hacked Konni laptop.

Upon successful completion of the mission, players will be rewarded with a Calling Card and 10,000 XP. Although the mission might appear complicated, it is actually quite easy to complete. That said, in this guide, we will take a closer look at each of the three objectives and how you can complete the mission quickly and easily.

Where to find the Disguise Field Upgrade in the Unobserved mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Acquiring the Disguise Field Upgrade in the Unobserved mission of Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via @Geeky Pastimes on YouTube/Activision)

The first objective of the Unobserved mission in Warzone 2 DMZ will be to look for the Disguised Field Upgrade. They can be found inside duffel bags (highest spawn rate), inside caches, and lootboxes. Disguise isn't easy to come by, and you'll need to look around for a while until you get your hands on one. It is advised to check all small rooms and houses you come across.

Once found, equip it. This will complete the first part of the mission. You are now ready to move on to the second stage. But before you dive in, make sure you have sufficient ammo, shields, and equipment, as you might encounter a few AI soldiers.

How to find the Konni radio in the Unobserved mission of Warzone 2 DMZ

Finding the Konni Radio in the Unobserved mission of Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via @LaserBolt on YouTube/Activision)

After completing the first objective of the Unobserved mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, your next task is to acquire the Konni radio codes. Here is a step-by-step guide to how to do so:

Find a Stronghold key or purchase it from the Buy Station.

Infiltrate a Stronghold with the Disguise equipped.

Enemies will attack you regardless of the Disguise. Make sure to eliminate them.

Look for the Radio. They are usually on a table or chair.

Interact with it.

Note down the code that's coming from the other end.

This will complete the second part of the mission. For the final step, you must head to the recently blown-up Zaya Observatory and get under it through any of the entrances.

Where is the Zaya Observatory locked closet in the Unobserved mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Finding the Konni laptop inside the Zaya Observatory locked closet in the Unobserved mission of Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via @Geeky Pastimes on YouTube/Activision)

Finding the Zaya Observatory locked closet in the Unobserved mission of Warzone 2 DMZ can be a little complicated. Here's how you can get to it:

Get inside through the underground tunnels.

Look for A2 markings on the wall.

Right opposite the A2 markings, you'll find a doorway.

Head straight inside until you reach the end of the hallway.

Turn left and enter the room.

Look for the door with a keypad.

Enter the code.

Loot the laptop from the ground.

Now, head to the nearest exfiltration point and safely leave the map.

This will complete the Shadow Company's Tier 3 mission, and you will instantly receive all the rewards it promises. This mission is lucrative; hence, try not to miss out on it. Although time-consuming, it doesn't involve complicated puzzles or tough boss battles. If you know where to look for the required items, the mission can be completed in no time and with little effort.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone news.