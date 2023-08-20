Warzone guide: How to destroy Zaya Observatory in normal BR

Players have discovered a technique in Call of Duty: Warzone to destroy the Zaya Observatory without needing to play Shadow Siege in standard battle-regulatory mode. Zaya Observatory is a multiplayer map included in the Season 2 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. It is set at Al Mazrah's Zaya Observatory and is intended as a Battle Map for Ground War and Invasion matches.

In order to rescue the gas canisters, the squad must manufacture missiles and wreck the observatory in the Warzone. Many people assumed that this map-changing event was only for the Shadow Siege playlist. Nonetheless, players have discovered that reducing fighting equipment is not a viable option due to a combat approach. The approach for ordinary Battle Royale was slightly different.

This is the recommended plan from YouTuber Geeky Pastimes who discovered this easter egg to demolish Zaya Observatory in Warzone.

How to destroy Zaya Observatory in Warzone BR

Once you enter a match, you'll notice purple smoke flaring on the map. These are the sites of the massive missiles that were activated during the Shadow Siege event, but you will not be required to activate all eight missile launchers. You only need to use five of them. This can be done solo if you have a vehicle to quickly go about the area, but it will be faster if you divide up into squads.

Since AI enemies aren't going to attack you as they do normally in the Shadow Siege event, activating these missiles might be rather quick. Simply make sure that you get in and acquire a weapon and a vehicle to try to activate all of these before the gas begins to collapse on the places. It's preferable to keep an eye on the direction the circle is going and then move inwards.

All the missile in Al Mazrah (image via Activision)

You don't even need to turn on all five for your team because anyone on the map can be engaged towards the same objective as you. When a missile is activated, you'll receive sound cues and text prompts. After five people have collectively activated the missiles on the Al Mazrah map, a new text prompt will appear that says "Observatory attack initiated."

After the text all the missiles will turn towards and annihilate Zaya Observatory, just as they did in Shadow War. This is going to kill anyone who happens to be present on the mountaintop. Following that, the Shadow Siege bunkers will open up the battle royale occupied by the Warzone. This is a very useful trick that you can learn in order to obtain loot for your group.

Sadly, this does not appear to get the players any achievements, but it turns out, there are still hidden mysteries to be discovered in the bunkers. Follow the Call of Duty section on Sportskeeda for more information and guides on Warzone.