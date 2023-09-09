Warzone 2 error code 14515: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Right after the September 6 update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 dropped, players have been reporting instances of error code 14515, preventing them from finding matches. The error is usually accompanied by a short message that states, "Failed to start matchmaking, please retry the operation." As a result, many users are left unable to find matches or play with their friends.

That said, all hope is not lost. There are quite a few potential solutions that should mitigate the issue completely. Hence, for players who are facing the error code in their games, this guide will take a closer look at some of the possible solutions to resolve the problem completely in Warzone 2.

How to potentially fix error code 14515 in Warzone 2?

Before getting started with fixing error code 14515 in Warzone 2, ensure that you are not shadowbanned. If your account status is clear on that aspect, implement the solutions below serially:

1) Restart the game

This is the most common fix, and yet many overlook it. Irrespective of the system you are on, a simple restart will usually resolve the problem completely. If restarting hasn't fixed it, it is recommended to reboot your console/PC. If the problem still persists, try the solutions given below.

2) Verify game files

Verifying file integrity to resolve Warzone 2 error code 14515 (Image via Valve)

Sometimes, poor updates might corrupt game files with no fault of the user. In such a case, the game wouldn't work properly and would often result in errors and crashes. Hence, it is recommended to recheck the files. Here's how you can do it:

Battle.net

Select the title.

Click on the cogwheel next to the Play button.

button. Select Scan and Repair.

Click Begin Scan.

Steam

Right-click on Warzone 2 and select Properties .

. Find Installed Files and click Verify integrity of game files.

Once the process is complete, Battle.net/Steam will automatically reacquire the corrupted files, and the issue will be resolved. If the problem still doesn't disappear for you, check the next solution.

3) Turn on Crossplay

If you have your Crossplay settings turned off on your system, then it will restrict your ability to matchmake with players from other systems. As a result, you might not be able to find matches easily or even end up waiting for a long time to find a single lobby in the case of unpopular modes.

Hence, if you are facing the issue, it is advised that you turn it on immediately so that your pool of available lobbies increases.

Successfully implementing all of the above fixes should completely resolve the Warzone 2 error code 14515. That said, if the issue persists, it is advised to contact the Activision Support team for further assistance.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone's Season 5 Reloaded are now live. The update is currently available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.