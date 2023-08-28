Warzone 2 expert's broken Chimera loadout for high kill gameplay

The popular Honey Badger from Call of Duty: Ghosts has returned as the Chimera in Warzone 2. It is a devastating weapon in the game that combines the versatility and damage output of an Assault Rifle with the close-range characteristics of an SMG. Its compact design allows for exceptional mobility without the need for attachments.

The AR is a lightweight but lethal option frequently regarded as one of the greatest weapons in the game, particularly on small maps designed to promote close-quarters combat. It excels at close range, making it an excellent sniper support weapon.

This article details the recommended loadout by Warzone 2 expert ShawnP, who claims this build is excellent for wiping out squads on the battlefield.

Best class setup for Chimera in Warzone 2

Since the Chimera thrives at close and medium range, perks that complement an aggressive playstyle are recommended. The only exception is Overkill, which allows you to select an additional weapon that covers the rifle's shortcomings, such as a sniper or DMR.

The Scavenger Backpack is an excellent choice for the other basic perk since it allows you to easily replenish ammo supplies and leads dead players to drop an extra armor plate.

Fast Hands is useful when you have two primary weapons and quickly want to switch between them. It also reduces reload times, leaving you in fewer circumstances where you are unprepared for a gunfight.

Quick Fix works especially well with Scavenger as it refills your health soon after being knocked down or utilizing an armor plate. It's the best strategy for winning multiple battles in a row in Warzone 2.

A Drill Charge is a good way to make aggressive play more efficient because it allows you to easily wipe out static players from spaces. To quickly scout structures, use a Heartbeat Sensor, which functions as a portable radar.

Best Chimera loadout setup in Warzone 2

Chimera loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/ShawnP)

The recently buffed Chimera is overpowered in Warzone 2. Its mid damage, neck damage multiplier, and upper torso damage multiplier were increased with the new Season 5 patch. Here is the recommended loadout by YouTuber ShawnP:

Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Barrel: 10" SA Phoenix

10" SA Phoenix Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: D37 Grip

The TY-LR8 muzzle attachment is a compensator. It decreases the horizontal recoil of the gun, which is typically more difficult to manage than vertical recoil. The 10" SA Phoenix barrel enhances recoil management, increases the damage range and bullet velocity, and improves the rifle's hip firing accuracy.

It works in conjunction with the D37 Grip to ensure laser-like precision is maintained over extended periods of shooting in Warzone 2.

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel attachment helps to stabilize the recoil and improve hip-fire accuracy, so you can land your shots whether you're aiming or not. It also helps with the rifle's aiming idle stability.

Lastly, the 45 Round Mag is required to take out several adversaries without needing to constantly reload. This slows reload slightly but is still very quick considering the magazine size.

The given Chimera build should improve ADS and movement accuracy by controlling recoil. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more such builds to use in Warzone 2.