Warzone 2 "Fetching online profile on loop" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Warzone 2's Season 5 Reloaded has kicked off with the mid-season update, adding various new elements and significant game balancing. While dealing with different issues and implementing substantial bug fixes, an unanticipated "Fetching Online Profile" loop error has arisen. This has dissatisfied the community, undermining the update's generally positive influence.

This is a serious problem since it prevents players from correctly connecting to servers or retrieving their profile information while attempting to load into any game mode. While the root cause is unclear, it may require further information and data to be solved.

There are, however, some temporary solutions that players can implement. This article will discuss possible fixes to the "Fetching Online Profile" error in the game.

Possible fixes for the Warzone 2 "Fetching online profile on loop" error

While a permanent solution to the issue remains unknown, gamers can try a number of interim fixes. These suggested solutions should address and resolve the ongoing issue.

1) Check your internet connection

Such problems can occasionally be caused by unstable internet connectivity. If possible, use an ethernet connection instead of Wi-Fi. If the issue still persists, restart the router. Switching to a different Wi-Fi or cellular network, if possible, might also help fix it.

2) Restart your game

Restarting Warzone 2 can sometimes help address certain glitches. It is crucial to note that a single effort may not produce positive results. Thus, repeat the step a few times.

3) Third-party applications

Using third-party applications such as antivirus and VPN may hamper your server connection. Disable it and try relaunching the game.

4) Scan files

The existence of corrupt files in the installation directory may prevent a smooth server connection. Accessing the client's settings for Warzone 2 on Steam or Battle.net gives the option to "scan and verify files." Using this approach might result in the automatic identification and replacement of any compromised files, providing a potential solution to the problem at hand.

5) Check server status

It's a good idea to double-check the status of Warzone 2's servers because developers may carry out minor maintenance without prior notice. Allow some time if you are experiencing connectivity issues, as the server should stabilize.

6) Wait for a patch

The developers have recognized the issue and are taking immediate action. This proactive approach signals that a permanent solution is in the works. In regard to this, it is best to be patient.

The above guide covers various potential solutions for the error. Do note that these are temporary fixes and not definite.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.