Warzone 2 July 24 patch changes current weapon meta: Basilisk, X13 Auto, Cronen Squall nerfed, Tempest Razorback buffed, and more

On July 24, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 received a minor update that included significant changes to numerous weaponry and essential bug fixes. Recently, the developers asked the player base questions about their gameplay experiences, particularly regarding the weapon's Time to Kill (TTK). With a good amount of data collected, this update attempts to effectively balance combat scenarios by adjusting various weapons.

Numerous weapons received changes, most of which were nerfs, with one being buffed. Significant improvements were made to the X13 Auto, Basilisk, Cronen Squall, Lachmann-556, Tempus Razorback, and MX Guardian in particular.

This article provides in-depth information regarding the weapons that were adjusted as part of the July 24 patch.

Warzone 2 July 24 patch notes nerfed X13 Auto, Basilisk, Cronen Squall, MX Guardian, and more

The X13 Auto and the Basilisk saw a sharp increase in popularity due to their excellent damage output and special handgun advantage in Warzone 2. Although they will remain viable options in the title, the most recent update tries to return them to their former state.

The update also concentrates on attaining balance among different weapon categories to stop any one weapon from predominating the meta. To smoothly integrate with the current gunplay action, improvements have also been made to the recently introduced shotgun, MX Guardian.

Below is the complete breakdown of the nerfs added to the selected weapons:

Assault Rifle

Lachmann-556

Maximum Damage decreased

Mid-far Damage increased

Headshot Multiplier decreased

Neck Multiplier decreased

The upper Torso Multiplier decreased

M4

The upper Torso Multiplier decreased

The lower Torso Multiplier decreased

TAQ-56

Headshot Multiplier decreased

Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall (Full Auto)

Maximum Damage decreased

Close-mid Damage decreased

Damage step added at Mid-range

Minimum Damage decreased

Headshot Multiplier decreased

Handguns

Basilisk

Fixed an issue with the Akimbo Snakeshot Basilisk where its damage profile was higher than intended

FTAC Siege

Maximum Damage decreased

X13 Auto

Fixed an issue that caused the X13 Auto’s damage profile to be higher than intended

Maximum Damage decreased

Shotgun

MX Guardian

Maximum Damage decreased

Close-mid Damage decreased

Mid Damage decreased

Mid-far Damage decreased

Minimum Damage decreased

Submachine Gun

ISO 45

Fixed an issue with the ISO 45, causing its upper right leg damage to be lower than intended

Warzone 2 July 24 patch notes buffed the Tempus Razorback AR

The Tempus Razorback, a powerful weapon first seen in Season 4 of Warzone 2, is renowned for its amazing rate of fire and controlled recoil, making it a versatile choice. Despite being a solid option, it couldn't attract much attention. In response, the developers added some modest tweaks to boost its efficiency.

Additionally, this is the sole weapon that has received upgrades during the most recent update, and they are as follows:

Tempus Razorback

Minimum Damage increased

Limb Multipliers increased

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.