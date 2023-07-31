Warzone 2 players are annoyed as the "Airspace is too crowded" in Resurgence

Call of Duty Warzone 2 seems to have an aerial support issue primarily in any of the resurgence mode lobbies. While utilizing airstrikes and UAVs is a core gameplay mechanic, the spamming of such killstreaks has led to multiple unfortunate defeats. This causes teams to become unable to call in their air support and are usually left in a disadvantageous situation.

The message “Airspace is too crowded” is displayed on the screen to inform players about the high density of aerial support on the map. This can be quite annoying as there is an overall limit on the map that seems to decrease with ease circle.

The developers might lend an ear to the community and bring necessary adjustments with future updates. Let us take a closer look at the community’s opinion on the current aerial support system in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 community questions the airspace restrictions for airstrikes and UAVs

Killstreaks like UAVs and airstrikes become crucial in fast-paced modes like Warzone 2 resurgence. They can be used to initiate fights, detect enemy locations, create space, and even cover one’s own team for quick repositioning. However, the airspace restrictions make it so that not everyone can call in their killstreaks simultaneously.

Warzone 2 player “issathrowaway1” posted on Reddit, citing their dissatisfaction with the current system. The post begins with a general complaint and then drills down with an in-game experience about being locked down by airstrikes for a long time. However, since the enemy team spammed all their killstreaks, the player could not use any aerial support.

This caused the team to finish second when there was a slim chance that they could have retaliated if they had called in some killstreaks. But the crowded airspace mechanic prevented it and finally ended the match in an uneventful manner.

Most players commented on the post, expressing that the server would crash if that rule were removed. The result would be the same if the developers allowed teams to call in multiple killstreaks at once. Even if the servers remained intact, the performance of the battle royale may be affected due to increased asset load.

Another player cited that this issue may be averted if the publisher adjusted the number of killstreaks one can carry. Instead of being able to stack up UAVs and airstrikes, a simple limit of one or two could help prevent the airspace from being constantly crowded. This is a severe issue that happens in later circles where squads initiate and participate in more gunfights.

A percentage of players cite that if the servers can host a lobby of more than 100 players, then it should not be that hard to allow all killstreaks. An example is provided from Modern Warfare 2’s Shipment map, where multiple gunships and jets spawn without affecting the server.

Meanwhile, others chime in and continue to blame this limiting system for some of their tragic match losses.

