Warzone 2's "one-shot" Shotgun breaks game in Season 6, here's the best loadout

Season 6 of Warzone 2 delivers intriguing new elements and game-balancing adjustments, but one change has mistakenly turned the Lockwood 300 Shotgun into a close-range beast. The lethal one-shot capabilities of this weapon have swiftly imbued it a reputation as the most fearsome option in the current meta, posing a substantial challenge to the game's balance.

JGOD, a well-known Warzone 2 streamer, has claimed Lockwood 300 as an insanely broken weapon and provided a personalized build to fully utilize its potential. He encourages fans to take advantage of the zero-millisecond time-to-kill (TTK) edge before nerfs.

This article discusses how to maximize the Lockwood 300's one-shot capability, as well as JGOD's suggested loadout, to provide players with a competitive advantage in combat.

JGoD's best one-shot Lockwood 300 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6

The Lockwood 300 shotgun gets a significant buff in Warzone 2 Season 6, improving its close-range lethality by increasing the lower torso damage multiplier and limb damage multiplier. JGOD emphasizes its extraordinary 0ms TTK capability.

However, obtaining one-shot eliminations is more than just pulling the trigger. The exact timing of the Aim Down Sight (ADS) action is required to fully unleash the weapon's lethal force.

The Lockwood 300 becomes the weapon of choice for aggressive players in Warzone 2, where close-quarters fighting is common inside buildings and narrow alleys. Its enhanced close-range prowess means it can dominate opponents in confined spaces with ease.

Best attachments for Lockwood 300

JGOD provides a streamlined approach with suggested attachments to maximize the Lockwood 300's one-shot capability through accurate ADS timing. Below are all the recommended attachments to increase the weapon's damage output significantly, along with increased mobility and handling.

Lockwood 300 loadout (Image via Activision and X/JGOD)

Recommended build

Muzzle: Sakin DB107

Sakin DB107 Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Laser: Schlager Ulo-66 Laser

Schlager Ulo-66 Laser Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Trigger Action: Maelstrom Dual Trigger

The most important attachment is the Maelstrom Dual Trigger action, which allows one-shot kills up to 10 meters. While the attachments increase the damage for Lockwood 300's one-shot power, they will sacrifice recoil control and accuracy, so skillful ADS timing is crucial. To fully grasp the potential of this loadout, practice is recommended.

Best class setup for Lockwood 300

The Lockwood 300 is an excellent secondary weapon, particularly when used with a Sniper rifle. For maximum effectiveness, a well-rounded class configuration, including perks, lethal gear, and tactical equipment, is essential.

Primary weapon: FJX Imperium

FJX Imperium Secondary weapon: Lockwood 300

Lockwood 300 Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Base perks: Overkill and Double Time

Overkill and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

That concludes our foray into making the Lockwood 300 a one-shot beast in Warzone 2 Season 6.