Warzone and MW2 Cat skin bundle: What's included, price, and more

The Cat Skin Bundle, aka the Whisker Tango Bundle in Warzone and MW2, has become quite popular, standing out among compelling additions curated by the devs. The game has lately seen major crossovers, with renowned bundles from the Boys Series and the hip-hop universe containing prominent figures like Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Homelander, and much more.

The Cat Skin Bundle, in particular, beautifully transforms operators into feline forms, thus providing a treat for cat lovers. Notably, this bundle includes two unique Operators skins, providing gamers with more alternatives.

This article provides gamers with detailed information, including the bundle price and the associated offerings in Warzone and MW2.

Price of the Cat skin bundle in Warzone and MW2

The bundle is a premium offering with a higher price tag to represent its originality. The bundle's unique reputation is justified by the inclusion of two combat-ready Operators with a feline design. The bundle's contents focus exclusively on this kitten theme. The package, which costs 2400 COD points, or around $20, gives gamers the chance to embrace a unique and exciting in-game experience.

To purchase the bundle, you must have the required amount of in-game currency. However, if you don't possess any, you can visit platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and Microsoft Store. Select your required amount and make the purchase. Once you make the transaction, the newly purchased COD points will be visible and accessible in both Warzone and MW2.

The following are the CoD Points' real-world currency prices:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

What's included in the Cat skin bundle in Warzone and MW2?

The Cat Skin bundle includes a wide range of items that will definitely occupy a special place in the hearts of fans, particularly animal and cat enthusiasts. Each of the 13 items emanates a feline awe, making it a tempting acquisition for those who appreciate such charms.

The bundle includes two operators, two weapon skins, a vehicle skin, a weapon charm, five stickers, a large decal, and an emblem. The complete breakdown is presented below:

Gus " Sgt. Pspsps " Operator Skin

" Operator Skin Gus " Sgt. Sprinkles " Operator Skin

" Operator Skin Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle “ Cat Scratch ” weapon blueprint

” weapon blueprint Lachmann Sub SMG “ Pouncer ” weapon blueprint

” weapon blueprint Hatchback " Clean Lines " Vehicle Skin

" Vehicle Skin " Main Meal " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " All Hiss No Miss " Large Decal

" Large Decal " Cat Squad ," " Meat Eater ," " Predator ," " Reporting For Duty ," and " Operation Tow Beans " Stickers

," " ," " ," " ," and " " Stickers "Eye Pro Gato" Emblem

That covers everything related to the Cat skin bundle. Warzone and MW2 Season 5 are live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.