Warzone pro finds out 'no recoil' Fennec loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone pro Ohsniped999 has discovered a brand-new 'no recoil' Fennec loadout in Season 2 Reloaded. The Fennec 45 is already quite a powerful killing machine, and with its erratic recoil taken out of the picture, it definitely becomes one of the best weapons offered in Warzone. Ohsniped999's loadout is centered on optimizing weapon stability, providing players with a blazing SMG in their hands.

This article will explore this unique no-recoil build for the Fennec 45 in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. For a detailed brief on the best-suited attachments and class setup for this weapon, read below.

Best Warzone 'no recoil' Fennec 45 loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

No recoil loadout (Image via x.com/Ohsniped999 || Activision)

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor Muzzle

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Optic: Quarters Classic Reflex

Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Rear Grip: Fennec Stippled Grip

The Shadowstrike Suppressor Muzzle will keep you off the enemy radar. It improves your recoil control and reduces your weapon's kick while providing an additional element of stealth to your gameplay.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip will significantly lower the weapon's recoil and kick, providing you with a great amount of stability when firing the weapon. This attachment should definitely be your top priority when optimizing a build for no-recoil.

The Fennec Mag 45 is quite self-explanatory. With a bigger magazine, you have the opportunity to draw out gunfire for a longer duration. It will allow you to consistently be part of an encounter without reloading, allowing you to take down multiple enemies at once.

The Fennec Stippled Grip will provide an additional layer of stability and recoil control. A combination of the Bruen Heavy Support Grip and the aforementioned rear grip will be the gateway to producing a 'no recoil' Fennec loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

Lastly, Ohsniped999's choice of optics is the Quarters Classic Reflex sight for the 'no recoil' Fennec 45 loadout. However, if you're comfortable with other 1x optics, feel free to puthem on your weapon.

Best Fennec 45 class setup and perks

You can complete the 'no recoil' Fennec 45 class setup by opting for the following perks and equipment:

Perk packages Equipments Perk Slot 1: EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered Perk Slot 4: High Alert Tactical Equipment: Stim Lethal Equipment: Frag G

How to unlock Fennec 45 in Warzone

To get your hands on this overpowered SMG, you must grind the game until you reach Player Level 38. You can additionally boost your progress by completing all the daily and weekly missions offered in the game.

Pros and cons of Fennec 45 in Warzone

While the Fennec 45 is an outstanding weapon in the SMG class, it does have its fair share of drawbacks:

Pros Cons Its high rate of fire can shred down any enemy in close-medium range. The high recoil and low ammo capacity aren't favorable for combat.

