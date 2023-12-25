Warzone's latest glitch is letting players to become Superman in Urzikstan

A new glitch in Warzone's Urzikstan has seemingly turned players into Superman. Popular Warzone movement enthusiast Benny showcased on X how he discovered a glitch that allowed him to fly. The numerous possibilities this broken mechanic unlocks have left players awestruck.

Time and time again, WZ is plagued by glitches that break the game beyond measure. Since its release, we have seen numerous renditions of self-revive glitches, Gulag glitches, and many others. However, since the integration with MW3, this Superman glitch is the first of its kind.

Here's a detailed brief on this matter.

Warzone's latest glitch is allowing players to fly in Urzikstan

As showcased in the post above, WZ players can seemingly gain the ability to fly with this new glitch. Clearly an unintended movement mechanic, this new tech has broken the state of battle royale in the game.

WarzoneCenter showcases the avenues this glitch has opened, allowing players to dive onto rooftops and take out squads without giving off audio or visual cues. Without the need to pull off your parachute, this glitch lets you carry momentum similar to that of launching from the dropship. It allows players to continuously zoom across the air for an unlimited duration.

This new glitch seems to have stemmed from the recent Christmas event update queued for Warzone and MW3 Season 1. Prior to that, there have been no reports of such mechanics being abused in the game.

Such a glitch creates an unfair advantage in the game. It's up to the developers to ensure that these issues are addressed and hotfixed as soon as possible. While some bugs and glitches do happen to cause a laugh once in a while, this one simply ruins the game's competitive integrity. Players can expect this bug to be fixed with an upcoming update in early January 2024.

That being said, Season 1 of WZ Urzikstan has seen quite an outstanding review from Call of Duty players. The Christmas events have been warmly received, and the addition of new weapons from MW3 has been the cherry on top.

As we course through this Season, the Reloaded update is also queued for both multiplayer titles, speculated to be launched around January 17, 2024. Rebirth Island is also set to be launched in 2024. Warzone players have their calendars full as the upcoming year will feature some of the best content the game has seen.

For more WZ news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.