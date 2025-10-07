  • home icon
  Warzone Season 6 early patch notes: The Haunting, Zombie Royale, Casual Z, and much more

Warzone Season 6 early patch notes: The Haunting, Zombie Royale, Casual Z, and much more

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Oct 07, 2025 17:47 GMT
Warzone Season 6 early patch notes
Warzone Season 6 early patch notes have arrived (Image via Activision)

Warzone Season 6 early patch notes have officially arrived and with the new season update The Haunting is coming back in Call of Duty battle royale. Fans would be more happy to know that The Haunting of Verdansk is also coming back with the Halloween special update after 5 years. Furthermore, Call of Duty has also announced that a brand new mode is coming and it's called the Casual Z.

Read on to learn more about the Warzone Season 6 update and what's new with it.

Warzone Season 6 early patch notes

Here is everything new in Warzone Season 6 update:

Haunting Map Variants

  • Night descends on Verdansk and Rebirth Island as The Haunting brings new map variants of each, testing both your sanity and your combat prowess.

Verdansk (Night Variant) (Launch)

  • It’s nighttime on Verdansk, shrouding the Battle Royale map in darkness.
  • From the Dam to the Port, Operators must navigate the eerie terrain where threats can emerge from the shadows at any moment.
  • Scouting and communication are key to your survival, so stay sharp and call the shots for a chance to make it to the end.
Rebirth Island (Night Variant) (Launch)

  • Deploy to the infamous prison island well into the night.
  • Fight along the shoreline ambushing enemies from the shadows or climb up the towers or Prison Block rooftop to survey the area from above.
  • Too spooked to explore the frightening exterior? You can always head inside and try your luck by the prison cells.

Zombie Royale (In-Season)

  • Zombie Royale returns to Verdansk, featuring new zombie abilities, map-wide features, and traps to keep the living on their toes as they fight against enemy Operators and the undead.
  • During a match of Zombie Royale, slain Operators will be reanimated for the chance to get their revenge.
  • Zombified players gain access to several impressive abilities to help even the odds against gun-toting humans.
  • Work with your remaining living and undead squad members for a deadly two-pronged attack.
  • Zombies can rejoin the living by collecting special Anti-Virals around the map.
  • At set intervals throughout the match, infestation events will bring back eliminated players as zombies, bolstering the horde to ratchet up the tension and fright.
  • The last squad standing with at least one living Operator wins the match!
Some of the new features coming to Zombie Royale this season include:

  • Zombie Ability: Mimic
  • Inspired by Prop Hunt, zombies can now disguise themselves as an item within the environment.
  • When the enemy approaches, reveal your true identity and tear them to pieces.
  • There’s a cooldown between uses, so wait for the right moment to set the bait.
  • Zombie Ability: EMP Blast
  • Disrupt the living and their gear with an area-of-effect attack that destroys equipment and disables vehicles and HUDs within its blast radius while additionally stunning and slowing down nearby human Operators.
  • Launch an attack while they struggle to recover.
  • Zombie Killstreak: Mutant Injection
  • Take your abilities to a new level with the Mutant Injection.
  • This valuable item dropped by slain humans can be activated to temporarily transform the zombie player into a powerful adversary, its effect changing throughout the season.
  • At the start of the season, zombies will turn into the Mangler, acquiring the Mangler Cannon, a deadly melee swipe, and the charged jump ability, stunning human players where they land.
  • Later in the season, the Mutant Injection will turn zombies into more horrifying threats.
  • Each transformation includes its own suite of abilities.
  • Whatever your new form, the living will tremble at your approach.
  • Note that taking damage while transformed will decrease the total effect time, so use the element of surprise to down enemies and remain in your stronger form for as long as possible.
  • Map-Wide Feature: Portals
  • Traverse large distances in the blink of an eye through portals placed throughout the map.
  • Their effect differs based on the traveler:
  • Human Operators who enter a portal will redeploy in the air away from zombies.
  • Undead travelers will be teleported to a random human Operator who is not part of their squad.
  • Field Upgrade: Haunted Box
  • Found in Supply Boxes or dropped by eliminated Operators.
  • The Haunted Box dispenses items like armor, ammo, equipment, and rare items.
  • Be on guard when using this item, as you never know when the goods will come along with a scare for good measure.
Casual Z (Launch)

  • The undead are gathering, infiltrating as many maps and modes as they can get their rotten hands on.
  • Their next target: Battle Royale Casual and Resurgence Casual.
  • In Casual Z, Operators drop into The Haunting versions of Verdansk and Rebirth Island where they must face the horde in addition to the enemy players and bots normally encountered in the mode.
  • Face off against regular and armored zombies who roam the map seeking out the nearest human flesh.
  • The undead in Battle Royale Casual Z and Resurgence Casual Z don’t have special abilities like they do in Zombie Royale, but that doesn’t mean they’re to be trifled with.
  • In large numbers, zombies can present a massive threat, especially when they show up while you’re actively engaged in combat against other Operators.
  • As with the default Casual modes, game progression is limited in Casual Z and results will not count towards or against your stats.
  • This mode also doesn’t count towards your eligibility for Resurgence Ranked Play.
Ranked Play: Battle Royale, Resurgence (Launch Window)

  • Deploy and compete across Verdansk and Rebirth Island in a new season of Ranked Play.
  • Put your abilities to the test in Battle Royale and Resurgence Ranked Play, earning the following seasonal rewards as you climb the Skill Divisions:

Season 06 BR Ranked Play Rewards

  • First Season Win: Weapon Charm
  • Get 25 Eliminations: Elimination Sticker
  • Get 100 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Camo
  • Get 250 Eliminations: Elimination CR-56 AMAX Weapon Blueprint
  • Silver: “Ranked Season 6 – Silver” Emblem
  • Gold: “Ranked Season 6 – Gold” Emblem and Spray
  • Platinum: “Ranked Season 6 – Platinum” Emblem and Spray
  • Diamond: “Ranked Season 6 – Diamond” Emblem and Spray
  • Crimson: “Ranked Season 6 – Crimson” Emblem and Spray
  • Iridescent: “Ranked Season 6 – Iridescent” Emblem and Spray
  • Top 250: “Ranked Season 6 – Top 250” Emblem and Spray
  • Season 06 Champion: “Ranked Season 6 – Top 250 Champion” Emblem
That covers everything you need to know about Warzone Season 6 update.

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
