Is Predator coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6?

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Oct 07, 2025 12:42 GMT
Predator in Warzone and Black Ops 6
Predator is coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Yes, the iconic Predator is officially coming to both Warzone and Black Ops 6 in the Halloween special The Haunting event. Call of Duty fans have been clamoring for a Predator skin for years now, and it seems like Activision has finally listened to fans and is bringing the iconic alien warrior from the movie screen to Call of Duty. In the most recent promotional art for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6, Call of Duty has officially confirmed that the Predator is coming to both games.

Read on to learn more about the Predator crossover in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

When is Predator coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6?

Predator is officially arriving on October 9, 2025, in Warzone and Black Ops 6 as part of The Haunting event. Although Activision has disclosed very little information as of now, we can expect that the Predator's arrival in Call of Duty will be tied to the upcoming movie Predator: Badlands, which is coming next month.

also-read-trending Trending

It's not the first time that Call of Duty is collaborating with popular movie franchises. From King Kong and Godzilla to even the Attack on Titan anime, the FPS behemoth has seen everything. With Predator's arrival in The Haunting, it will be another addition to the popular crossover saga in the franchise.

Also read, Haunting of Verdansk is back in Warzone

What to expect from the Predator crossover in Warzone and Black Ops 6?

Call of Duty has already confirmed that we are getting a Predator skin in Warzone and Black Ops 6. In an old X post, COD pro @TheBoiSantana wanted a Predator skin in Call of Duty. After two years, Call of Duty replied to the same post and answered “ok,” which definitely confirms the arrival of the skin in the game.

We can also expect that it will be part of the bundles in the Call of Duty store as usual, with the price for the bundle likely around 3,000 Call of Duty Points. However, since it’s The Haunting event, we might get something more from the Predator crossover in the game. Call of Duty might add an event connected with the Predator universe or hide an Easter egg. We will notify you when we have more information regarding the crossover.

About the author
Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata Naiya

Twitter icon

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

