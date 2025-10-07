Is The Haunting of Verdansk coming back in Warzone?

The Haunting is officially returning to Warzone and Black Ops 6 with the Season 6 update, and many players are wondering if The Haunting of Verdansk will also make a comeback. This special event was last seen in 2020, when the Verdansk map received a moonlit makeover filled with blood dripping and ghostly elements.The event hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, so we can’t give an absolute answer on whether The Haunting of Verdansk will return to Warzone. However, it’s highly likely to return when Season 6 launches on October 9, 2025, at 9 am PT. This article will explore whether The Haunting of Verdansk could be included in Warzone’s upcoming season.The Haunting of Verdansk may return in WarzoneRecently, Call of Duty officially revealed the key art for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 6, showcasing the return of The Haunting event. This strongly suggests that The Haunting of Verdansk may also be back.This time, the event could be even better than before, which may feature a complete visual makeover and new elements that give Verdansk a fresh, eerie look. Since the developers haven’t officially confirmed the return of The Haunting of Verdansk, it’s best to keep expectations in check.If the event does return, we may also see a few limited-time modes in Verdansk. Back in 2020, there was a mode called Trick or Treat, where players opened Supply Boxes at specific locations for a chance to earn unique rewards, including weapon blueprints and other valuable items.So, if the special event returns to Verdansk, it’s likely we’ll see this mode again, possibly with new elements, fresh objectives, and exclusive rewards to collect.Also read: Black Ops 6 content won't carry forward to Black Ops 7Currently, only a few details can be confirmed from the key art. The first is that Predator will be featured in the Battle Pass, alongside new weapons that appear to be the MP40 and M14. However, since these weapons are based solely on the image, it’s best to wait for the official blog post for confirmation.As many fans know, Predator is a popular sci-fi franchise, and the iconic alien hunter will soon be available as a playable character in the upcoming season.The official blog post is expected to be released soon, and Call of Duty will reveal almost everything you can expect from Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 very soon.Also read: When does Black Ops 7 Zombies beta end? New extended date and time explainedFor the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT eventHow to unlock Loadouts in BO7BO7 beta crashing on PC error: All possible fixesBO7 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications exploredBest M8A1 loadout in Black Ops 7BO7 &quot;You do not have access to this version&quot; error: All possible fixes