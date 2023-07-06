What Happens to Everything You Bought in OG Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty's original Warzone, published on April 20, 2020, soon achieved tremendous popularity and became a gaming industry sensation during the lockdown phase. Players spent much time and money getting different in-game goodies like weapon skins, operator skins, and battle pass items. However, on November 16, 2022, Warzone 1 was shut down and re-released as Warzone Caldera.

Unfortunately, the developers recently stated that Warzone Caldera's servers would be shut down. This statement has generated consternation among gamers, meaning that all in-game valuables would be lost.

The servers' closure signals the end of an era, leaving gamers disappointed after devoting significant resources to their progress in the game.

After Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera is shut down, players will lose their in-game cosmetics

All Caldera gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services will expire on that date. Learn more bit.ly/Caldera-Update As #Warzone moves ahead with exciting new experiences to come, Warzone Caldera will shut down on Sept 21.All Caldera gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services will expire on that date. Learn more As #Warzone moves ahead with exciting new experiences to come, Warzone Caldera will shut down on Sept 21.All Caldera gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services will expire on that date. Learn more👉 bit.ly/Caldera-Update https://t.co/MH83AkeHUl

The original Warzone was re-released as Warzone Caldera on November 28, 2022, enabling players to effortlessly transfer their hard-earned cosmetics and advancement from Warzone 1. The activity satisfied and delighted players, who were proud of their accomplishments.

Unfortunately, this joy will pass quickly. Warzone Caldera's servers will be permanently shut down on September 21, 2023, according to recent announcements from the developers. Players won't be able to carry over any in-game assets, including progress, achievements, and cosmetics, to Warzone 2. This revelation is disheartening, as gamers face the imminent loss of their prized possessions within the game.

Despite the probable closure of Warzone Caldera, gamers can take comfort in the notion that not all of their skins will be lost if they prefer a wider range of Call of Duty games. This is because cosmetics introduced between 2019 and 2022 are cross-compatible, enabling them to be used in both Caldera and other Call of Duty titles related to certain operators or weapons. Players can still enjoy and use their prized skins in titles like Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

While players who have purchased specific weapon blueprints or operator skins, such as the Operator Polina skin, will be able to use them in different game modes, such as Vanguard Zombies or multiplayer, the Frank Woods operator skin in Black Ops Cold War, and many more, this solution may not be ideal for everyone. Many gamers may not possess all of the previous games, and they will be unable to transfer their stuff to Warzone 2, resulting in the loss of their exclusive content.

Why is Warzone Caldera shutting down?

Caldera and Warzone 1 movement will be gone forever. RIP. BREAKING: Activision has shared that Warzone Caldera will be shutting down for good on September 21st of this year. Caldera and Warzone 1 movement will be gone forever. RIP. https://t.co/nXDaVYyQLs

The creators have not addressed the proper reason for the shutdown of the original Warzone or Warzone Caldera. However, it can be deduced that after combining the former with Cold War and Vanguard, the title got bloated, resulting in many difficulties that proved difficult to overcome. Launching the newest version is anticipated to make maintenance easier for developers.

According to rumors, the decision to shut down Warzone Caldera was motivated by the imminent release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to increase the new title's popularity and sales. Consolidation is a strategic option since having two Battle Royales separates the fan base and reduces player involvement.

