What is the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part in MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp event? 

In the MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp event, players are tasked to get 40 kills with the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part equipped while using the Stalker Boots Perk and the Threat Identification System. Upon completing the challenge, players are rewarded the Prophetic Squish Weapon Charm. However, the game does not specify the gun you need to use nor where this Aftermarket Part can be found. This has players confused as they are unable to complete the challenge.

Hence, to clear this confusion, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part in the MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp event and how you can easily complete the challenge.

How to get 40 kills with the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part in MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp event?

The Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part in MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp event. (Image via Activision)

To get 40 kills with Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part in the MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp event, you must equip the TYR Handgun. Here's how to complete this challenge:

First, create a new loadout and equip the TYR Handgun as your secondary.

as your secondary. Next, open the Gunsmith menu for the gun.

Select the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit as your Conversion Kit for the TYR.

as your Conversion Kit for the TYR. Now equip the Stalker Boots and the Threat Identification System Gear Perks.

That's it. Now, all your kills with the loadout will count towards the challenge. But to get the most out of the weapon, the following loadout is recommended:

Laser: Series 710 Pistol Laser

Series 710 Pistol Laser Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Trigger Action: Ali's Regret

Ali's Regret Conversion Kit: JAK Beholder Rifle Kit

To complete this challenge quickly, it is advised to play the Small Maps Mosh Pit playlist. As the maps are small, you will be able to get those kills with the TYR Handgun easily. However, if, for some reason, your kills aren't counting despite using the loadout mentioned above, it is highly suggested that you use the Overkill Vest and equip the gun in your Primary Slot.

If MW3 still doesn't track your progress, it is highly advised to use the default gun and not equip these attachments on top of a blueprint. Furthermore, as mentioned earlier, ensure you are also using the correct Perks to complete the challenge. If you don't, the kills won't count in-game, and you won't be able to finish this task.

That being said, if you are still struggling to complete it, you can always switch to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and destroy 3 Harvestor Orbs instead to complete this challenge and get the Prophetic Squish Weapon Charm.

That covers everything that there is to know about completing the 40 kills with the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part challenge in the MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp event.