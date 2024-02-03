What is Squad Wipe Streaks in Warzone? New Tracker explained

Squad Wipe Streaks is a new Tracker in a Warzone. As the name suggests, this will keep a count of the player's back-to-back squad wipes in a set period of time. It will be visible in the top right corner of the screen alongside the count of kills you have, the number of players and teams alive in the lobby, and players watching you. The Tracker is represented by a "Skull and Sickles" and is set to arrive in the game with the Season 2 update.

In this brief article, we'll look closer at the Squad Wipe Streaks in the battle royale game and what you need to know about this new feature.

How does the Squad Wipe Streaks in Warzone work?

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, the Squad Wipe Streaks in Warzone is a count of the squad wipes you have achieved back-to-back in a given time frame. The Tracker is active in every match and will be included in overall player stats as well. Here is how this Tracker works:

Once you eliminate an entire squad, the Tracker becomes active and will show up on the top right corner of your screen with a "Skull and Sickles" icon. The counter at this point will read 1.

Next to the counter will be a timer of 90 seconds. This implies that you have 90 seconds to achieve your next squad wipe. If you manage to do so, the timer will reset, and the streak will continue.

You can compete with others in the match to earn the highest Squad Wipe Streaks throughout Season 2, rewarding you with unique items such as Calling Cards and Emblems.

Spicing things up for the fans, Call of Duty has added another interesting feature to the Tracker. Once a streak has been achieved, a white flare will shoot up from the position of the last player of the team you just wiped. This smoke will be visible for up to 10 seconds.

This notifies all the nearby teams, alerting them of your presence around them. This keeps things interesting for all players in the lobby, including your team and ensures that the intensity never drops throughout the match.

That covers everything that there is to know about the new Squad Wipe Streaks Tracker in the battle royale title. It will come into effect with the Season 2 update. Please note that this feature will only be available in the regular lobbies and will be disabled for the Ranked Play mode.

Check out other Warzone Season 2 articles from Sportskeeda:

How to unlock Kate Laswell in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 || How to unlock RAM-9 in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 || Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 BlackCell Battle Pass: Price, what's included, and more