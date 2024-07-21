When does Black Ops 6 take place?

Ahead of its much-anticipated release, we now know that Black Ops 6 takes place in the early 1990s, as confirmed by Activision. To be precise, the Campaign of the new Call of Duty from Treyarch will include events from 1991, based on the Gulf War and other significant events as suggested by previous rumors and leaks.

This article will mention more key details players need to know, regarding Black Ops 6 story's timeline and what they can expect to witness in the Campaign.

Black Ops 6 story is set in the early 1990s and will feature some familiar faces

Following the massive reveal of the game during June's Xbox Showcase, Activision had officially mentioned that Black Ops 6 will be set in the early period of 1990s, while showcasing the journey of beloved characters from Black Ops Cold War as well as past Black Ops installments, especially BO2.

Russell Adler in a still from BO6's Campaign (Image via Activision)

Per the official description, the BO6 Campaign takes place at a time of great change and turmoil:

"The Soviet Union was struggling after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War. The United States was the only remaining Superpower. The Gulf War dominated headlines. There was an increasing mistrust in the US government."

BO6 will see the return of fan-favorite character Frank Woods who lost his legs in Black Ops 2 while witnessing the death of Alex Mason, his close friend. Now he will be seen in a different role while guiding a young character named Troy Marshall who will be Woods' protege. While working together, they will be assisted by another new character, Jane Harrow, a CIA handler.

Black Ops Cold War's main character Russell Adler will also come back. This time, however, his allegiances and motivations remain unclear. This former ally may have become a new and challenging enemy.

It's worth noting that the game's main theme revolves on the concept of 'The Truth Lies'. Hence, it will be intriguing to see if there's something more than what meets the eye in the story when BO6 releases later this year on October 25, 2024.

Overview of Call of Duty: Black Ops Series timeline

Furthermore, the entire timeline of the Call of Duty Black Ops series can be further expanded as mentioned below:

World at War: 1942 - 1945

1942 - 1945 Black Ops 1: 1961 - 1968

1961 - 1968 Black Ops Cold War: 1981 - 1984

1981 - 1984 Black Ops 2 (Missions that took place in the past): 1986 - 1989

1986 - 1989 Black Ops 6: Early 90s

Early 90s Black Ops 2 (Missions that took place in the game timeline): 2025

2025 Black Ops 4: 2040s

2040s Black Ops 3: 2065

Players who wish to play the Black Ops series in a chronological manner will have to start with 'World at War'. Then they can shift to Black Ops 1. Black Ops Cold War falls next in the BO timeline, followed by Black Ops 2, the upcoming Black Ops 6, Black Ops 4, and finally Black Ops 3. Although Black Ops 4 doesn't have a Campaign Mode, the title still narrates a story set in the year 2040.

