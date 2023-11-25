Where to find Disciples in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies provides an immersive survival experience in a dystopian Urzikstan setting where monsters like Disciples run wild. You can choose to explore the vast lands of the upcoming Warzone map or fight off unending hordes of zombies and boss monsters.

However, it is crucial to understand what each monster can do and how to easily kill them off in the zombie mode.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) has conveniently divided the entire space into three regions - outer, middle, and inner zones. These divisions can help you prepare for different difficult missions and contracts, alongside providing you with a clear view of the higher-rank zombies that appear in the region. The red circle's innermost zone is quite dangerous as it hosts some of the strongest monsters, like the Mega Abomination.

This article will highlight the quickest way to find Disciple monsters in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to find Disciples in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a quick guide to find your way to a Disciple monster:

Launch your game and go to the zombie mode.

Once you have spawned in the map with your preferred gear and mission selection, you need to travel to the medium or high threat zones (middle and inner circle).

You can then activate the Eliminate the Bounty Contract in the higher-threat zones to spawn a Disciple at the target location.

You should also prepare in advance as these are boss monsters, and normal weapons take a long time to eliminate them.

It is recommended to save some essence and level up your weapon for higher damage output and more efficient boss hunting. However, the contract might not always spawn a target on the Disciple boss monster, as there are others in the elite rank.

You can easily dodge the other bosses by looking at the description of the monster and canceling it if it is not a Disciple.

What are Disciples in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

The Disciples are a bit scary as they classify as elite zombie boss monsters. These unearthly creatures can steal away your health with a Drain Life skill. Moreover, they can summon more zombies nearby and buff the ones around them for more movement speed and increased health.

These monsters also float around and can quickly sweep out entire Trios if the squad is not prepared to take down the Disciple in one go.

Fans can also choose to traverse through the map and try to find naturally spawning Disciples in MWZ. It is difficult to find one in the lowest threat region, so you would have to take the risk and dive into the higher threat zones to increase your chance of encountering one of the elite boss monsters.

