Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Bring Em On tier 5 mission, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies launched with a list of different missions and challenges, including Act 1’s Bring Em On as a part of Operation Deadbolt. Most objectives that are associated with such tasks are quite straightforward, but higher-tier ones ramp up the difficulty by adding on specific completion conditions.

These are great for gathering up loot and boosting your account’s rank to unlock new weapons, gear, perks, and more.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) provides a sandbox survival experience to the player base in the upcoming Warzone map Urzikstan. You can choose to roam around and explore the new map while avoiding monsters or take part in gunfights to take down mercenaries and boss monsters.

This article will highlight the steps to complete Bring Em On in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete Bring Em On in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a short guide that can help you get through the Tier 5 Bring Em On mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Launch your game and head over to the zombie mode from the playlist.

You will need to equip proper gear and the “Frenzied Guard” Field Upgrade to complete the objectives.

Once you have selected the mission, click on “Ready” to jump into a new session.

It is best to pick a powerful weapon for this mission as you will need to kill a lot of zombies and monsters.

Once the Frenzied Guard has recharged and is ready to use, you should go to an Exfil point and call in the helicopter. However, you do not actually have to leave the session.

Once the exfil is signaled, a huge horde of zombies will start crawling up.

Here you need to go around and in between the monsters and activate the field upgrade.

All the zombies in a nearby area will be solely focused on attacking you and your armor will recharge with every kill. The effect lasts for 10 seconds.

Once you have killed 50 zombies while using Frenzied Guard, you will be able to pick up a Cyphered Tablet from the ground.

You can then navigate to an Infected Stronghold or an Aether Nest to kill a special-grade or elite monster.

Once you have completed all three objectives, you can safely exfil out of the session.

It is important to note that you should carry a good weapon for such horde-hunting missions. The best way to get a higher damage output weapon is to utilize the Pack-a-Punch machines scattered across the map to upgrade your existing gun.

What are Bring Em On mission rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can claim after completing the Bring Em On mission in MWZ.

Double Weapon XP token

1500 XP

Both the rewards are valuable as they can be used to progress your account further into higher ranks and unlock new items.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates and mission guides.