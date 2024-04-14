Where to find all Rebirth Island keycards in Warzone

Rebirth Island keycards offer a fresh approach to acquiring high-level loot in Warzone Season 3. These keycards are spread across designated areas on the map. They can be deposited in secret vaults in the Stronghold locker room to obtain weapons, cash, perks, and additional loot, enhancing your chances of excelling in Rebirth Island's Resurgence mode.

This article unveils the locations of all three Rebirth Island Keycards and how to deposit them in Warzone.

All spawn locations for Rebirth Island keycards in Warzone

Rebirth Island Keycards are fresh additions in Warzone, serving as special Easter eggs that grant players access to exclusive loot. To acquire these keycards, they must engage in the Resurgence mode on the Rebirth Island map.

Players must be quick and cautious as all the Keycard spawn locations are hot-drop areas where a horde of enemies will fly in to get their hands on the special loot.

Here are all the spawn locations for the Rebirth Island Keycards in Warzone:

1) Forgotten Keycard

The Forgotten Keycard can be found in the basement of the Bioweapons building on Rebirth Island. Players must navigate to the ground floor of the building and locate the shower, where they must interact with the 'turn on' prompt to receive a substantial sum of cash along with the keycard as a reward.

They must proceed to the lowest level of the ATC Tower near the Stronghold point of interest and deposit the Forgotten Keycard into the designated secret vault, which is located in the right corner of the locker room. This action will reward them with a variety of perk packages, a Munitions box, and a Loadout drop.

2) Vikhor's Keycard

The Vikhor's Keycard can be found on the filing cabinets at the top level of Grandma's house near the Headquarters point of interest in Rebirth Island. Players must be cautious as this location is an optimum spot for campers and a bad encounter might result in a failed extraction.

After successfully getting Vikhor's Keycard, players must proceed to the lowest level of the ATC Tower room near the Stronghold point of interest and deposit the keycard into the designated secret vault, which is located in the left corner of the locker room. This action will reward them with 10,000 Dollars cash which is enough for a single loadout in a solo game.

3) Perseus Keycard

The Perseus Keycard is located just below the main Factory point of interest on the bookshelf in the room. If a player gets eliminated during the extraction process, there's no need to worry. They can retrieve the Keycard again from its previous location, provided the enemy hasn't already claimed it.

After successfully getting the Perseus Keycard, players must proceed to the lowest level of the ATC Tower room near the Stronghold point of interest and deposit the keycard into the designated secret vault, which is located in the middle of the previous vaults. This action will reward the player with 8000 Dollars in cash as well as a loadout marker.

