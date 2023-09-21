Who is Sergei Ravenov in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

On September 19, 2023, Call of Duty released the highly anticipated cinematic trailer for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The trailer expertly revealed key elements about the mode, focusing mainly on its intricate lore. As the trailer came to a climax, it revealed Sergei Ravenov from Black Ops Cold War, leaving fans on the edge of their seats with excitement.

This article explores Sergei Ravenov's background and role in the Zombies lore, improving players' understanding and offering a clearer perspective on his relevance.

Sergei Ravenov's role in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Expand Tweet

Sergei Ravenov, a key figure in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombie mode, is an important character in the Dark Aether storyline. The cinematic trailer for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies makes it clear that this new story is a direct continuation of the Dark Aether narrative.

The Call of Duty blog mentioned Ravenov as an Operator and mission specialist with significant experience in handling Zombie incursions.

Ravenov had an important supporting role in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, guiding players through the various mysteries surrounding the Dark Aether. Interacting with him was critical for unraveling the secrets that surrounded the region and handling various threats it posed.

Ravenov's persona gave depth and immersion to the narrative, acting as a critical source of information on which players relied to progress through the mode.

Given Ravenov's skill and pivotal position in the Cold War Zombies era, it makes sense for him to play a similar role in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. His presence will almost certainly be vital as players face new difficulties and dangers, depending on his wealth of experience in dealing with the deadly undead surroundings.

Following the outbreak, Operation Deadbolt was launched in response to the Zombie incursion. SSO Kate Laswel was tasked with developing the strategy, with SSO Selma Greene playing an important role. Along with them, a team led by Johnny "Soap" MacTavish and Ravenov entered the exclusion zone, kicking off the story.

While gameplay information is still a mystery, the highly anticipated revelations are set for the Call of Duty Next event on October 5, 2023.

More about Sergei Ravenov's backstory

Expand Tweet

Captain Sergei Ravenov was initially a member of the Omega group, a rival organization to Requiem, both responsible for dealing with the Dark Aether and the Zombie outbreak. However, Omega's vicious pursuit of power through the Dark Aether disillusioned Ravenov.

Ravenov opted to assist Requiem by revealing key information about Omega's evil schemes, motivated by a desire to put an end to their dangerous experiments and the possible worldwide threats they represented.

As the story progresses, Ravenov proves to be a vital source, eventually revealing the Dark Aether's secrets and foiling Omega's objectives. This results in the containment of the undead zombies and the collapse of outbreak zones.

Expand Tweet

This is all players need to know about Sergei Ravenov's role in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies for now.