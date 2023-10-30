Will Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access be available on PS4?

A significant query that has surfaced among gaming communities is the accessibility of Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access on the PS4. Developed by Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games, MW3 is a first-person shooter video game that has marked its territory in the hearts of many players worldwide.

The breathtaking graphics, immersive gameplay, and an enthralling storyline have made it a staple in the gaming industry. We will delve into whether Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access is open for PS4 users and, if so, detail a comprehensive guide on how to secure this early access.

Is early access to the Modern Warfare 3 campaign available on the PS4

As of now, Activision, the game's publisher, has confirmed that early access to the campaign of Call of Duty: MW3 is available on the PlayStation 4.

The early access, as the name indicates, allows players to experience the game's single-player campaign mode ahead of its official launch. It is an incredible chance for users looking to dive into the action before the full game is released to the public.

The steps to access the MW3 campaign early are straightforward. The essential requirement is pre-ordering a digital version of the Modern Warfare 3 game. Getting early access could be either the standard edition or the Vault Edition of the game. The caveat, however, is that pre-ordering the game's physical version will not grant you the campaign early access.

Here are the sequential steps to secure your early access to MW3 campaign on PS4:

Launch your PS4 console and navigate to the PlayStation Store.

Use the search feature to locate Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Upon finding the game, select the digital version (Standard or Vault Edition) you prefer and add it to your cart.

Proceed to the checkout and complete the purchase using your preferred payment method.

After successful payment, the game should appear in your game library.

Early access to the Call of Duty: MW3 campaign will be accessible starting from November 2, 2023, which is a week prior to the official release date of November 10, 2023. This perk is extended to all digital pre-order customers, regardless of their chosen gaming platform.

Players can fully engage in the entire storyline during this early access period, guaranteeing they won't miss any crucial details. Once the official release date arrives, the multiplayer features will become accessible, ensuring that all fans can enjoy an immersive and thrilling gaming experience.