Will Modern Warfare 3 Zombies replace DMZ in Warzone? Possibilities explored

The Zombies mode has been confirmed for Modern Warfare 3. While this has fans excited, a few in the community are worried the DMZ mode might just be removed to accommodate the latest addition. This has led to a lot of speculation, with new theories emerging every day. Moreover, since Call of Duty is yet to address these rumors, fans are starting to feel uncertain.

Zombies will be included in the Modern Warfare series for the very first time with MW3. The mode is abbreviated to "MWZ" and will take place on the upcoming BR map. According to Call of Duty, this will be the largest Zombies map ever, where players must survive hordes of walkers while also participating in a unique narrative.

Since the Modern Warfare 3 announcement didn't talk about DMZ at all, and the features of the two modes overlap, fans are speculating it will be removed from Warzone completely and get replaced with Zombies.

Will Modern Warfare 3 have DMZ?

Yes, DMZ will most likely be a part of Warzone after the launch of Modern Warfare 3. While it is true that the MW3 announcements didn't talk about DMZ, it doesn't imply that the mode will be removed from the game. The Zombies mode is actually replacing the Spec Ops mode in MW3.

However, this doesn't mean you won't be able to play Spec Ops in Modern Warfare 2. It will remain accessible to those who own the game.

DMZ will most likely remain a part of the Warzone experience moving forward. The mode boasts a huge fanbase, and Call of Duty wouldn't want to disappoint them. Also, with the mode being free, it is highly unlikely that a premium addition like MWZ will be replacing it.

That said, fans are still worried that no new content for DMZ was announced along with MW3. They opine that developers will slowly shift their focus to other premium modes such as Multiplayer, Zombies, or PvP modes such as Resurgence and Battle Royale, with no exciting content for PvPvE.

That covers everything about the changes Modern Warfare 3 might bring to the series. Although Call of Duty hasn't officially discussed the issue yet, the game mode will likely be available in Warzone after the launch of MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 pre-orders are now live. Fans can access their platform's respective storefronts to pre-order. The game is scheduled for release on November 10, 2023, and will be available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.