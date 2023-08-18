Players upset after Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has no PvP

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies have fans of the Call of Duty franchise extremely excited. Considering this is the first appearance of the undead in the trilogy, players are quite interested to see what the developers have planned for this mode. Given how important and integral Zombies have been to the entire franchise, it's good to see that Activision has decided to reintroduce this mode.

However, as mentioned in their blog post, this will be a PvE-only mode that allows players to form squads while defending zombie hoards. Although it's not clear if there will be multiple squads present on the map, there isn't any PvP mode in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. This has subsequently incurred players' wrath.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies to be a PvE-only mode

Based on what developers have revealed so far, the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode will have a separate storyline. There are also missions with escalating difficulty in this mode. What's more interesting is that it's almost similar to DMZ, which is why most players are upset there's no PvP involved.

There are others who would rather have a PvPvE mode that involved zombies. Either way, players are content with the mode but unhappy with the absence of PvP. Most of the community on Twitter has mentioned their interest in trying out the largest map once Modern Warfare 3 Zombies goes live.

However, certain factions are rather happy with the mode being PvE only, stating that a PvP mode would make it too toxic.

Overall, players are excited with everything Activision has revealed with respect to Modern Warfare 3 so far. Although the release date is still a few months away, developers have generated enough hype already to get pre-orders going.

Some, including prominent influencers, have bemoaned the mode's reintroduction, but most of the playerbase reminded them otherwise.

To conclude, MW3 Zombies might turn out to be the major highlight of this title. Although it's hard to say how this mode will pan out before it releases, players seem content with the proceedings.