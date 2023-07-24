Will the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 surpass MW2? Possibilities explored

The gaming community is buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 3, the long-awaited sequel to the MW2 (2022). As players eagerly await the game’s arrival, we can't help but ask, will it live up to its predecessor's legendary status? From the possible return of the War Mode to the retention of the items and cosmetics from MW 2, there is a lot to discuss.

In this article, we will gloss over all the leaked details about Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty confirms Modern Warfare 2 items will transfer over to Modern Warfare 3

One leak claimed that the items that players collected in Modern Warfare 2 will carry over to the 2023 installment. Fortunately, Call of Duty itself has confirmed that all weapons, cosmetic packs, and operators in the game will migrate to Modern Warfare 3.

Well-known Call of Duty leaker BobNetworkUK had originally made the claim, but the image was taken down by Activision's DMCA. Soon after, the official Call of Duty Twitter account confirmed this to be the case. According to comments on the post, several community members are excited about the idea of being able to continue using their bundles.

War Mode reportedly returns in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty World War 2 (Image via Activision)

Those who enjoyed War Mode in Call of Duty WW2 will be pleased to hear that the feature may return in MW3. This leak, also from BobNetworkUK, has sparked a lot of discussion about Modern Warfare 3.

War Mode is a narrative battle where teams attack or defend a large map. The attacker charges the target while the opposing side attempts to stop it.

Activision has yet to comment on War Mode, but it's worth noting that Sledgehammer Games was the main developer of WW2 and is said to be involved in this year's MW3 as well.

Evolved gunplay and customization in Modern Warfare 3

MW2 has set the bar high for gunplay and weapon customization, and according to leaks, MW3 looks to take them to the next level. The developer will aim to enrich the shooting experience with advanced weapon mechanics, realistic recoil, and a broad range of customization options. Every battle will be intense and challenging.

A now-deleted in-game screenshot posted to Twitter by TaskForceLimg revealed the following weapons:

AK-556 (Assault Rifle)

ANVL-B (Assault Rifle)

BAS-B (Battle Rifle)

CDG-58 (Assault Rifle)

MCW (Assault Rifle)

MTZ-556 (Assault Rifle)

MTZ-762 (Battle Rifle)

Sidewinder (Assault Rifle)

AMR-50 (Sniper Rifle)

KVB-73 (Sniper Rifle)

KVS Terminus (Sniper Rifle)

Weapon Code Name JP 10 (Sniper Rifle)

LACH-9 (SMG)

Striker 45 (SMG)

WSP-9 (SMG)

RIVAL-9 (SMG)

Raffica (Handgun)

SAR-9 (Handgun)

Gear Perk system and Ninja

Ninja Advantage, a key feature of the Call of Duty series, is speculated to return in MW3. This advantage is a stealth player's best friend as it reduces motion noise and turns them into a ghost on the battlefield. Although unconfirmed, it has caused a lot of excitement in the community.

The leaker also claimed that Ninja Perks will feature a new Gear System as well, which appears to be a new way for gamers to select perks. Leaks suggest that the new Gear System will allow them to choose gear such as helmets and boots, which are essentially player perks.

The leaks have the gaming community on the edge of their seats. If some of these rumored refinements and features make it to the game, Modern Warfare 3 could very well surpass MW2.