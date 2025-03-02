Jimmy Horn Jr. scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Colorado WR

Playing under Deion Sanders will shine a brighter light on any player's profile, and it is especially true for Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Horn was All-AAC in 2022 and decided to enter the transfer portal to join a bigger program.

He decided on the Buffaloes and impressed in his two seasons there. He had 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns from 95 receptions, proving to be a trustworthy target for quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s scouting profile

Horn is a smaller receiver at just 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, but he is fast and has elite velocity traits. He is shifty and can give defenders headaches with his speed and acceleration. He projects to be a slot receiver in the NFL who can attack both as a vertical threat and excel underneath routes.

A lower-body injury in Week 11 kept him out of the rest of the season, and his small frame will lead to some teams having durability concerns.

He also profiles as a special teams returner. He had more than 21 21-yard average on his kick returns in three of his four college football seasons.

He can make an instant impact in the NFL as a kick returner and be an explosive secondary option in the passing game.

He is ranked 218 on PFF's big board, which would be in the 6th round of the NFL draft.

3 best landing spots for Jimmy Horn Jr. in 2025 NFL Draft

3) Chicago Bears

The Bears have a lot of familiar names at the wide receiver position, like D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze, but they can add more firepower for quarterback Caleb Williams.

Keenan Allen is leaving via free agency. Jimmy Horn Jr. will complement Odunze and Moore better than Allen as a different type of wide receiver, and he should cost the Bears much less than the 9th overall pick they used on Odunze a year ago.

2) Los Angeles Rams

Now that the Rams are bringing back Matthew Stafford, they can add more weapons to help him. Cooper Kupp is likely to be on another team, considering the Rams put him on the trading block. They have Puka Nacua, who has been a lifesaver for Stafford, but Jimmy Horn Jr. can lend a different dimension with his speed and quickness. They also had the lowest number of punts returned last season, so Horn can contribute there too.

1) Denver Broncos

The new kickoff return rules did not see a lot of exciting plays last season, but the Broncos still ranked last in number of kicks returned. They are also in search of receiving depth.

Courtland Sutton had a 1,000-yard season last year but the #2 and #3 wide receiver positions need an upgrade. Jimmy Horn Jr. can provide a safety net for quarterback Bo Nix as he enters his second year in the NFL.

