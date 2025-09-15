“Dynasty has fallen” “Patrick Mahomes washed”: NFL fans flame Chiefs as Andy Reid’s men lose 20-17 to Eagles

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have failed to start the 2025 NFL season on an impressive note. After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener, Andy Reid’s men fell 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.This becomes the first time the Chiefs are starting the season with a 0-2 record in the Mahomes era. In fact, it's the first time the franchise has had such a bad start since 2014. The last six times they failed to win any of their first two games, they went on to miss the playoffs.After losing the Super Bowl last season, the Chiefs were expected to return as a strong team in 2025, capable enough to be in contention for the league championship once again. The franchise has won three of the last six Super Bowls, with appearances in five of them.However, the Eagles were able to secure another win over the Chiefs, following their emphatic victory at the Caesars Superdome in February. This has ignited some concerns among fans and analysts about what the future holds for the franchise under Reid's leadership.The unexpected underwhelming start by the Chiefs has generated a lot of reactions from NFL fans. Having been the most dominant team in the league since 2020, fans are beginning to question whether it's the end of the team's dynasty, believing Patrick Mahomes' era is done.Here's a look at some of the reactions online:TK_DaBeast98 @TDabeast98LINK@NFLonFOX The dynasty has fallen! The Chiefs are a laughingstock 😂Raf @RafMetaXLINK@NFLonFOX Mahomes Washed 🧼𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 | 🪐 @fantasizemafiaLINK@NFLonFOX The Mahomes era is officially over 👏Wellington’s Spurs @WellingtonSpursLINK@NFLonFOX Watching the Chiefs dynasty crumble.frank yang @frankwang1944LINK@NFLonFOX Their era and his era both are over.Scott @HineyKinScottLINK@NFLonFOX I don’t think that the Kansas City Chiefs are a great football team this yearAndy Reid reacts to the loss, praising Patrick Mahomes and othersKansas City Chiefs coach offered his take on the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles following the game on Sunday. In his postgame press conference, the coach took responsibility for the disappointing loss, praising Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team for how they played.“I'll take full responsibility for that game,” Reid said. “Probably stayed too aggressive on that, and that's my responsibility. I thought my guys played their tail off and played hard and aggressive football.“And they stuck together throughout the game, and they'll pay for us down the road as we continue to grow. I thought the fans were unbelievable. They were great. Everybody stayed and kept us going. There were some good things within all of it.”Reid will look to turn things around in the next couple of games and avoid the history tied to their unimpressive start. He will be counting on the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team to ensure a better outing this season, ensuring their dynasty stays around much longer.