Evan Engram injury update: Will the Broncos TE be available for Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Evan Engram exited the Denver Broncos’ season-opening win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday with an injury. The tight end, who the franchise signed in free agency to a two-year $23 million contract, had his debut game for the team cut short.

Engram became the first tight end in the NFL to wear the No. 1 jersey since 1973. He is expected to play an important role for the Broncos this season. However, his injury created some concerns among fans.

Here's a look at his availability for Week 2 Fantasy Football.

Evan Engram injury update: What happened to the Broncos TE?

Evan Engram suffered a calf bruise in the third quarter of the Denver Broncos' 20-12 win over the Tennessee Titans. He limped his way to the team's medical tent but returned for one play before revisiting it in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos listed him as questionable to return following his second evaluation, and he did not re-enter the game. Engram played 26 snaps, finishing with three receptions for 21 yards on four targets.

There was some encouraging news on Engram's recovery on Wednesday after he participated in the early portion of the practice open to the media. However, he was listed as a limited participant, and his availability for Week 2 is in doubt.

While the update may be promising, it's uncertain what his designation would be on Denver's final injury report. The calf issue initially appeared to be serious after he left Sunday's game, but subsequent reports negated that belief.

When will Evan Engram return?

Evan Engram could return to action in Week 2 when Sean Payton’s team faces the Indianapolis Colts on the road. However, should he fail to fully recover, there's a strong chance he'll be back for Denver’s matchup against the LA Chargers on Sept. 21.

The Broncos will turn to Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull, who both appeared against the Titans, in his absence. Denver remains thin in the tight end room with Nate Adkins injured, but they have Caleb Lohner and Patrick Murtagh on the practice squad.

