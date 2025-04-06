"He's a developmental guy" - Ex-Raiders GM raises concerns on Jaxson Dart's game before 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is starting to generate serious buzz amongst others, especially with his pro-day showdown. Some draft experts believe he could sneak into the top 10, and he's already lined up a top-30 visit with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, not everyone’s convinced that Dart is ready to take over an NFL huddle.

Former Raiders GM Mike Mayock is far less sold on the idea of Jaxson Dart being able to take NFL pressure. During his appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" on April 5, Mayock dropped a truth bomb about Jaxson.

“He’s a developmental guy for me,” Mayock said. “He throws with anticipation, he’s tough, and he can run. But when it comes to late-game pressure—especially blitz pressure—he struggles.”

Mayock pointed to Dart’s performances against LSU and Alabama in 2023, during which he had a combined 11 sacks.

“I’m not putting it all on him, but the offense didn’t have answers. And that’s concerning when your team needs points,” Mayock further added.

Mayock believes that even though Dart has tools, he’s not a plug-and-play quarterback, at least for now.

Jaxson Dart gains interest from Las Vegas Raiders

Ole Miss gunslinger Jaxson Dart is officially on the Las Vegas Raiders’ radar. The dual-threat quarterback is gaining steam as a potential top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and now he’s lined up a top-30 visit with the Silver and Black.

Dart’s camp is clearly feeling confident. The Ole Miss star has already confirmed he’ll be attending the NFL Draft in person, an aggressive move usually reserved for prospects with early first-round expectations. However, it qualifies for a strong decision as teams like Las Vegas, sitting at No. 6 overall, try to make sense of Dart in the draft.

Pairing Dart with Raiders head coach Pete Carroll would also create a USC reunion storyline, considering Carroll once worked with Lane Kiffin, Dart’s college coach. With veteran Geno Smith expected to lead the offense in 2025, Dart wouldn’t be rushed into the spotlight, giving him time to marinate behind one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league.

The Raiders also boast a dangerous duo in Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, who could become reliable weapons for Jaxson Dart if he eventually takes over. While it's just a top-30 visit as of now, the signs are all there with Dart’s draft climb.

For now, teams like the Vikings and Saints also remain in the QB market, and the Raiders might need to pull the trigger early on Dart, making the right moves at the right time.

