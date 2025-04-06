Judge rules in favor of Brett Favre in $77,000,000 Mississippi welfare fraud lawsuit

NFL legend Brett Favre had a sigh of relief on Saturday after a major courtroom win in the Mississippi welfare scandal controversy. A Mississippi judge dismissed the high-profile defamation lawsuit tied to the $77 million welfare fraud scandal, in which Favre’s name was repeatedly dragged. However, the 3x NFL MVP never faced criminal charges.

The lawsuit was originally filed by former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, taking an aim at nonprofit news outlet Mississippi Today and its Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting.

The ruling shut down claims that the outlet defamed Bryant, involving Favre's alleged ties to misused state welfare funds.

However, Bryant’s legal team hasn’t backed down yet.

“This matter is far from over,” said his attorney, Billy Quinn, who confirmed plans to appeal the ruling.

Mississippi Today also stood firm, saying,

“The truth speaks for itself.”

Favre hasn't been formally accused of wrongdoing, but this legal victory will clear the Hall of Famer’s name in a scandal.

What is the Brett Favre scandal all about?

The Brett Favre scandal was a product of one of the biggest public corruption cases in the history of Mississippi. It started with the misuse of $77 million in welfare funds and, following investigative reports, uncovered that federal money was being diverted into unrelated projects that were initially intended for poor families.

One of the projects directly involved 55-year-old quarterback Brett Favre. Otherwise, a squeaky-clean character, the former NFL quarterback, was charged in a 2022 lawsuit.

He was accused of improperly profiting from the state's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. The most disturbing charge was that more than $5 million was used to construct a volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi, which just so happens to be Favre's old school and where his daughter had played the sport.

Mississippi Today, a non-profit news organization, published a comprehensive five-part series titled "The Backchannel," which earned reporter Anna Wolfe a Pulitzer Prize. Their reporting indicated collusion between Favre and then-Governor Phil Bryant. Both deny any wrongdoing to date.

Favre subsequently sued Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee for defamation for their reports, both of which were dropped or dismissed.

