"Not really a worry of mine" - 464-pound Desmond Watson makes feelings known on weight loss goal-setting ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Florida’s Desmond Watson is one of the biggest names, literally with a 6-foot-6 frame and 464 pounds, in the 2025 NFL Draft conversation. The massive defensive tackle is fully aware of the chatter around his size, but he's not letting it rattle him.

Desmond Watson engaged in a one-to-one with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco on "Nightcap," where he clarified his stance on his weight. The Florida native, often referred to as the ‘giant’ by the media, is more focused on dominating, even if it means dieting. It’s not that he’s ignoring the scale, but for Watson, feel and performance come first:

“That's not really a worry of mine,” Watson said when asked about weight-loss goals during the draft process. “I guess the lighter I get, the more I can dominate, because that's the goal.”

Considered one of the largest in NCAA Division I football history, Watson has gone up against the SEC’s best, especially Tennessee’s lightning-fast offense, all four years and believes he’s already battle-tested.

“I played against Tennessee… fastest offense in the nation,” he added confidently. “So, I know I can handle tempo.”

When asked what separates him from the rest of the DT class, Watson didn’t hesitate to claim the top ranks amongst the run-stoppers. He agrees that he loses on size, but his technique is unmatchable.

Watson’s abilities and his focus indicate that any NFL team looking for a game-wrecking nose tackle with brute force is welcome to take him from April 4 onwards.

Desmond Watson’s early years dealing with the weight

Desmond Watson was never built like the other kids, and that became obvious almost from the moment he was born. The Gators DT was actually born as the lightest of six siblings at birth, but that didn’t last long. By the time he was lacing up cleats for youth football, Watson had already earned the nickname “giant.”

Attending Armwood High School in Seffner, Watson threw his weight around. By his junior year, the defensive lineman tipped the scales at a jaw-dropping 375 pounds, outweighing every NFL lineman at the time. However, he wasn’t just size.

Watson racked up a beastly stat line, amassing 65 tackles and 10 sacks in 13 games during his junior season, driving Armwood to a 12–2 record and a deep playoff run.

He followed it up with a dominant senior campaign, logging 39 tackles and 6.0 sacks in just eight games. Watson wrapped up his high school career with 158 tackles, 24.0 sacks, and nine QB hurries.

A four-star recruit, Watson didn’t exactly fly under the radar. Despite the gigantic frame, he received offers from the SEC and Big Ten powerhouses like Alabama, Tennessee, and Michigan; the big man chose to stay close to home, committing to the Florida Gators.

Even back then, Desmond Watson wasn’t trying to shrink himself to fit anyone’s expectations. The weight may have raised eyebrows, but Watson learned to work with technique and his love of the sport.

