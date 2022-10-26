5 best Umesh Yadav spells that left fans in awe

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav has been an unsung hero of the team for a while now. Due to the plethora of talent in India's bowling department, the opportunities for the Vidarbha pacer have been limited. As a result, despite having made his debut back in 2010, the right-arm pacer has only featured in 52 Tests, 75 ODIs, and nine T20Is.

Umesh has claimed 158 wickets in the longest format at an average of 30.80, 106 scalps in ODIs at an average of 33.63, and 12 victims in T20Is. To be fair to the Indian selectors, the fast bowler’s consistency at the top level has been an issue. There have been days when he has been extremely erratic. At the same time, there have been instances where he has been meticulous with his bowling and has been suitably rewarded.

Apart from international cricket, Umesh has also plied his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for various franchises, claiming 135 wickets in 133 matches.

In this feature, we look at the five best spells of the pacer who recently turned 35.

#1 3/37 & 3/22 vs South Africa - Pune Test (October 2019)

The Team India pacer celebrates a wicket against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Umesh came up with memorable performances in both innings of the Pune Test against South Africa in 2019, which India won by an innings and 137 runs. He claimed 3/37 in the first innings and 3/22 in the second.

After India posted 601/5 declared batting first, Umesh got the hosts their first breakthrough, trapping Aiden Markram (0) lbw with an inswinger. He then had Dean Elgar (six) in a tangle, forcing him to drag a delivery in the channel back onto the stumps. Next, he got one to straighten and forced a nick off Theunis de Bruyn (30).

After the Proteas were made to follow-on, the right-arm pacer had De Bruyn (eight) again, caught down the leg side. He enjoyed more luck, as Vernon Philander (37) too was caught down leg. Umesh’s third came when he had Kagiso Rabada (four) caught in the slips. India completed a dominating performance, bowling out South Africa for 275 & 189.

#2 5/93 vs Australia - Perth Test (January 2012)

Ricky Ponting walks back after his dismissal at the WACA in 2012. Pic: Getty Images

India’s tour of Australia in 2011-12 was a disaster. However, Umesh gave them a few moments of joy. After impressing in the first Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with seven scalps, he claimed 5/93 in Australia’s first innings in Perth. India were bowled out for 161 and the Aussies were in totally command as the openers added 214.

Umesh broke the stubborn stand, knocking over Ed Cowan for 74. He then had Shaun Marsh (11) caught in the slip with a delivery that was angled that across the batter. The fast bowler had his third when he bowled Ricky Ponting (seven) with a full in-swinging delivery.

Umesh then knocked out two tail-end batters as well. He bowled Peter Siddle (30) with one that angled in and straightened at the last moment. The pacer completed a five-fer by bouncing out Ryan Harris (nine).

Australia were bowled out for 369, but India’s batting struggled again. They were bundled out for 171 in their second innings as the hosts won the Test by an innings and 37 runs.

#3 6/88 vs West Indies - Hyderabad Test (October 2018)

The Vidarbha Express celebrates a wicket. Pic: Getty Images

Umesh registered figures of 6/88 in the Hyderabad Test against West Indies in October 2018 - his best-ever in an innings. The Windies batted first in this Test, but Umesh’s six-fer held them to 311. The fast bowler’s first victim was Shai Hope (36), who was trapped lbw by a skiddy delivery that shaped back in.

Umesh then ran through the lower order, picking up the last five wickets to fall. He had Shane Dowrich (30) lbw with a reverse-swinging delivery. Jason Holder (52) was strangled down the leg-side by a short ball.

Devendra Bishoo (two) and Roston Chase (106) were bowled, beaten for pace and movement. Umesh had his sixth when he had Shannon Gabriel (0) caught behind with one that moved away off the seam.

After India responded with a score of 367, Umesh claimed four wickets in the second innings, bowling with impressive pace and swing. West Indies were bowled out for 127 and India chased a target of 72 with 10 wickets in hand.

#4 4/23 - KKR vs PBKS (IPL 2022)

Umesh Yadav in action for KKR. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Umesh registered his career-best IPL figures of 4/23, making a comeback to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise for the 2022 season. Some eyebrows were raised when the 35-year-old was picked up by Kolkata. However, Umesh answered critics with some fine bowling performances in that season.

In match number eight between KKR and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kolkata won the toss and bowled first. Yadav bowled a terrific spell as Punjab were bundled out for 137. In the first over of the match, he got one to nip back and trapped Mayank Agarwal (one) lbw.

The dangerous Liam Livingstone (19) was caught on the boundary, failing to time a fullish delivery from the KKR pacer. Harpreet Brar (seven) was then cleaned up with a perfectly pitched length ball. The fast bowler had his fourth when Rahul Chahar (0) fended a well-directed bouncer to slip.

Chasing 138, Andre Russell's blazing 70* off 31 deliveries, which featured two fours and eight sixes, took KKR home in 14.3 overs. Umesh was named Player of the Match for his wonderful bowling effort.

#5 3/13 - KKR vs KXIP (Qualifier 1 of IPL 2014)

Umesh Yadav (right) jumps for joy after claiming a wicket. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Umesh may not have impressed for India in T20Is, but he has produced some match-winning spells in the IPL. The pacer was Player of the Match for his figures of 3/13 in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2014 against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

KKR batted first after winning the toss and posted 163/8 as Robin Uthappa top-scored with 42, while a few others made decent contributions. Umesh then got KKR off to the perfect start with the ball, sending back Virender Sehwag (one). The Punjab opener punched a pacy delivery and was caught at cover.

Umesh then trapped the dangerous Glenn Maxwell (six) lbw with a delivery that angled in as the Australian shuffled across the crease and was beaten. The fast bowler also dismissed Punjanb skipper George Bailey (26), who miscued a length ball.

The chasing side only managed 135/8. Apart from his three-fer, Umesh also chipped in with two catches.

