"A lot of people had written him off" - Hardik Pandya's childhood coach on the all-rounder's comeback 

Hardik Pandya's childhood coach Kiran More recently mentioned that he was confident that the all-rounder would do well in this Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he stated that while Hardik was under the scanner for his fitness and form, he was certain that the player would silence his critics with his performances in the cash-rich league. More suggested that Hardik was able to do so with his on-field heroics and impressive leadership.

More explained:

"When he went to play in the IPL, I had the belief that Hardik would prove his critics wrong. A lot of people had written him off but I was confident that he would do something special. He proved himself by batting well, bowling well, and also captaining the side well."

Hardik showcased tremendous form in IPL 2022. With 487 runs from 15 games, he finished as the leading run-scorer for his side in the edition. Furthermore, he bagged eight scalps and had a fantastic economy rate of 7.27 to his name.

"Krunal also deserves a lot of credit" - Kiran More on Hardik Pandya's brother's role in his recovery

More also spoke about how Krunal Pandya played a major role in Hardik Pandya's recovery. He revealed that the two would often compete against each other on the ground, making it very entertaining for the onlookers.

He said:

"Hardik's brother, Krunal, also deserves a lot of credit. They both compete against each other on the ground. Krunal captains one side, while Hardik leads the other. It is always fun to witness the banter between the two brothers."

The cricketer-turned-coach suggested that Hardik's presence increases the balance of the Indian side significantly. He reckons that the player has changed quite a lot since his return and also praised his temperament.

On this, More said:

"He is a key member of the Indian team. Nobody can give the side the balance that Hardik Pandya can. When you remove him from the side, things become very different. I give him full marks for his comeback and his temperament, and there's a total change in him."

Hardik is currently in Australia with Rohit Sharma and Co. for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022. He is expected to play a major role for the Men in Blue at the showpiece event.

Poll : 0 votes