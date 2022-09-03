Head coach Tom Moody leaves SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2023, Brian Lara likely to replace him - Reports

Tom Moody has reportedly left the SunRisers Hyderabad coaching staff ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. The Orange Army are likely to appoint their batting coach Brian Lara as the new head coach before the auction.

SRH roped in Tom Moody as their head coach for their debut season in 2013. Moody achieved enormous success during his first coaching stint with SRH from 2013 to 2019. Under his guidance, the team won the IPL 2016 title and finished runners-up in 2018.

Moody left the franchise in 2020 before returning as a director in 2021. Ahead of IPL 2022, the SunRisers Hyderabad re-elected him as their head coach. However, the Orange Army failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022.

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, Moody and SRH have decided to part ways. The franchise is yet to name a new head coach, but Brian Lara is reportedly the number one contender to take the spot. Lara joined SRH last season as a batting coach and strategic advisor.

Moody recently joined the International League T20's franchise Desert Vipers as their Director of Cricket.

SunRisers Hyderabad also have some other big names in their coaching staff

Ahead of IPL 2022, SRH made some big announcements as they revamped their coaching staff. Apart from Tom Moody and Brian Lara, Simon Katich, Dale Steyn, Muttiah Muralitharan and Hemang Badani have also joined the franchise as coaches.

While Katich left the staff even before the season got underway due to personal reasons, the other coaches are still a part of the team. Steyn and Muralitharan were named the fast-bowling and spin coaches, respectively. Badani worked as a fielding coach and talent scout for the team.

Badani has worked as a coach in TNPL and Lanka Premier League. It will be interesting to see if the SunRisers Hyderabad consider having an Indian head coach or assign the responsibility to a foreign coach.

