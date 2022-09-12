Asia Cup 2022: "It seemed Wanindu Hasaranga was an out-of-syllabus question" - Aakash Chopra on all-rounder's match-defining performance for SL vs Pak

Aakash Chopra has lauded Wanindu Hasaranga for dishing out an all-round performance in the Asia Cup 2022 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 11. Sri Lanka's spin-bowling all-rounder befuddled Pakistan with both bat and ball.

Hasaranga first smashed 36 runs off just 21 balls to help the Lankan Lions post a total of 170/6 after being asked to bat first. He then picked up three wickets in an over as Babar Azam and Co. were bowled out for 147 to lose the match by 23 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Bhanuka Rajapaksa as his Player of the Match. He also praised Hasaranga for his telling contribution with the bat, saying:

"The knock Wanindu Hasaranga played, a 50-run partnership from absolutely nowhere. It seemed Wanindu Hasaranga was an out-of-syllabus question. Everyone else was playing properly but Wanindu was moving aside and hitting them. They couldn't figure out where to bowl to him, he was hitting everyone."

Chopra added that a few captaincy and fielding mistakes helped Sri Lanka's cause. The former India batter explained:

"Captain Babar also gave three overs to Iftikhar and only one over to Nawaz. You don't bowl a left-arm spinner to a left-hander but eventually you had to do that because Bhanuka was not getting out. It was Haris Rauf's evening. He could have picked up five wickets, there was a leg-before chance and then Shadab dropped a catch."

Rajapaksa (71* off 45) and Hasaranga strung together a 58-run partnership for the sixth wicket in just six overs when Sri Lanka were precariously placed at a score of 58/5 in the ninth over. The latter, who was the dominant partner, struck five fours and a six during his 36-run knock.

"They are not able to understand him" - Aakash Chopra on Wanindu Hasaranga's bowling

Wanindu Hasaranga finished with figures of 3/27 in his four overs. [P/C: Twitter]

Chopra highlighted that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner continued his wicket-taking spree against Pakistan. He elaborated:

"Wanindu came to bowl the 17th over and picked up three wickets. He has taken 14 wickets in five matches against this team. The situation is very bad, they are not able to understand him. They are unable to play googlies. He could have also got the Player of the Match, he got the Player of the Tournament eventually."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Wanindu Hasaranga against Pakistan in T20is:



2/10.

3/38.

3/21.

3/21.

3/27.



- 14 wickets in just 5 innings! Wanindu Hasaranga against Pakistan in T20is:2/10.3/38.3/21.3/21.3/27.- 14 wickets in just 5 innings!

Chopra concluded by stating that Pramod Madushan's exploits with the ball made up for Dushmantha Chameera's absence. The reputed commentator observed:

"Pramod Madushan also came in between. We are saying we don't have Bumrah and Harshal Patel, Pakistan might not have said it that much but they might be feeling that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr. are not there. Sri Lanka also do not have Dushmantha Chameera. Madushan came and took two wickets in two balls."

Madushan registered figures of 4/34 in his four-over spell. He dismissed Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman off consecutive deliveries in the fourth over to give Sri Lanka the early breakthroughs. The right-arm pacer later got rid of Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah to complete his four-wicket haul.

