"He wasn't sure what was going to happen to him" - Hardik Pandya's childhood coach on all-rounder's recovery

Hardik Pandya's childhood coach Kiran More claimed that the player was apprehensive about his future during the early stages of his recovery.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, More stressed the challenges a cricketer faces while returning from a major injury. The cricketer-turned-coach revealed that Hardik finally found his touch again after practicing hard for around 13–14 days.

More disclosed:

"He struggled a lot during the initial phase of recovery. He wasn't sure what was going to happen to him. The only thing that I was observing about Hardik was his rhythm and timing.

"It's never easy for a player to make a comeback after an injury. I asked him to just continue practising for 15 days. After 13-14 days, he batted so brilliantly and came and said, 'Sir, acha laga'."

Notably, Hardik made himself unavailable for selection following the T20 World Cup 2021 last year due to a back injury and rehabilitation.

The move reaped dividends for the 29-year-old all-rounder, as he made a stunning return with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

"Had a clear plan for his bowling and fitness" - Kiran More on how Hardik Pandya regained his fitness

Hardik Pandya will be key to India's T20 World Cup plans.

More further added that Hardik trained hard for several months to attain complete match fitness after being on the sidelines due to a back injury.

He highlighted that the Team India star had drafted a clear plan and followed it religiously to be able to resume his bowling. More also mentioned that Hardik started practicing yoga during that phase. The former cricketer added:

"He came back to Baroda after undergoing major surgery and practiced hard for around three months. He is a thorough professional and had planned everything.

"He also had a plan from the National Cricket Academy. He had written everything down and had a clear plan for his bowling and fitness. He was doing yoga."

Hardik Pandya underwent successful surgery for an acute lower-back injury in London in 2019.

The flamboyant all-rounder's career has been hampered due to his back problems. However, much to the delight of his fans, he has regained his complete fitness and has showcased tremendous form with both bat and ball this year.

Poll : 0 votes