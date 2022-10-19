"I'd love to try and prove myself out there" - Mark Wood looking forward to playing in IPL 2023

England speedster Mark Wood remains eager to fulfill his IPL deal with the Lucknow Super Giants in 2023 after missing out on the same this year. The right-arm paceman aspires to hone his skills in the lucrative T20 league and return as a more well-rounded bowler.

The Lucknow Super Giants secured the Englishman's services in the mega auction for a whopping ₹7.5 crores. However, the 32-year-old could not play in the tournament due to an elbow injury suffered during the Test series in the West Indies. Australia's Andrew Tye replaced him in the squad.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the Durham fast bowler stated:

"I'd love to try and prove myself out there. I'd love to win there but I'd love to develop as a player as well, then come back to England as a more rounded bowler."

It's worth noting that Wood was a part of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018; however, he played only one game, conceding 49 runs in four overs without a wicket. He recently returned to international cricket and delivered impactful performances for England in their T20 series wins in Pakistan and Australia.

"My role is to try and get good players out" - Mark Wood ahead of the T20 World Cup

Mark Wood's returns will be key to England's chances in the World Cup. (Credits: Getty)

The veteran speedster, who is likely to play a vital role in the upcoming T20 World Cup, stated that his job is to break partnerships and make things happen. Wood also reflected on the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

"I think wickets are vital in T20 cricket. My role isn't to try and go for five, six an over. My role is to try and get good players out. It'll be to disrupt the sequence of the attack, so it's not just spin, spin, spin through the middle, or to try and make something happen, maybe for the guy bowling at the other end."

He added:

"If I can do that, it'll help the team later down the line. T20 can be a strange game, where you feel like you're bowling on the money and you get hit all over. Other days, you're off it, but you get four or five wickets. It's a strange game, but that's something that, as I've got older, I'm getting better at."

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy



3-24 vs Pakistan, fastest ball 97mph

3-20 vs Pakistan, fastest ball 95mph

3-34 (should have been 4 ) vs Australia, fastest ball 96mph



Pace and bounce Mark Wood in T20s after 6 months out injured:3-24 vs Pakistan, fastest ball 97mph3-20 vs Pakistan, fastest ball 95mph3-34 (should have been 4) vs Australia, fastest ball 96mphPace and bounce Mark Wood in T20s after 6 months out injured:3-24 vs Pakistan, fastest ball 97mph3-20 vs Pakistan, fastest ball 95mph3-34 (should have been 4😉) vs Australia, fastest ball 96mphPace and bounce 😲 https://t.co/hYhIcrVWkx

Wood was also part of England's squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup, but played only two matches and bowled eight overs without taking a wicket.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes