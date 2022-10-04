"I am too old now"- AB de Villiers' hilarious response on being asked about Legends League Cricket

Former South African captain AB de Villiers has always loved interacting with his fans and he did so once again by hosting a Twitter space on Monday. De Villiers made the space to announce that he would soon be launching a YouTube channel of his own.

While taking some questions from fans, he answered one of them which was about his absence from the ongoing Legends League Cricket. Although AB de Villiers is retired from all forms of cricket, he claimed that he had been invited to play the tournament.

The 38-year-old stated that he couldn't make it due to medical reasons, but also gave a tongue-in-cheek reply. He said:

"I am too old now (laughs). Legends League seems to be a lot of fun. I was invited, but I had an eye operation. I know you might think that I can play with one eye but I would rather not do that."

AB de Villiers announced return to Chinnaswamy Stadium next year

AB de Villiers broke fans' hearts last year when he announced that he would no longer be participating in the IPL. However, in his Twitter space, De Villiers said that he would return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium and apologize to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans as he couldn't get that elusive title.

On this, he stated:

"I will go to Chinnaswamy Stadium next year. But not for playing cricket. I am going to apologize to the RCB fans for not winning the IPL title so far. I also want to thank them for their support over the past decade. I can't play cricket anymore. Because I had surgery on my right eye."

De Villiers also confirmed that he won't be getting into any coaching role as he prefers to spend quality time with family, something he has missed all these years playing cricket all around the world. He added:

"I am definitely not planning to coach a team. I absolutely love to share everything that I have learnt, that will come. But I am not going to be joining a team, coaching and travelling the world again. I am very happy to spend a bit of time at home after travelling for 18 years."

