IND vs SA 2022: "Totally unacceptable" - Fans unhappy with Ruturaj Gaikwad not getting a chance in 3rd ODI

Ruturaj Gaikwad once again failed to find a place in the side's playing XI as Team India named an unchanged playing XI for their third ODI against South Africa in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11.
The right-handed batter made his ODI debut in the first match of the series. However, he failed to make an impact in the fixture. Batting at No.3, he managed just 19 runs off 42 balls in the rain-curtailed 40-over match.
Several fans took to social media to express their displeasure over Ruturaj's exclusion, suggesting that he shouldn't have been dropped after one match. They urged the Indian team management to give the player consistent opportunities.
Here are some of the reactions:
Notably, Ruturaj has been in impressive form lately. He mustered 71 runs in two outings in the One-Dayers against New Zealand A last month. However, he hasn't performed consistently in international cricket.
He has played seven T20Is in his career and has 125 runs to his name at an underwhelming average of 17.9.
India strike early with the ball in third ODI against South Africa
Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the final ODI against the Proteas.
The hosts were off to a great start, picking up two early wickets in the contest. Washington Sundar drew first blood for Team India, dismissing South African opener Quinton de Kock in the third over.
Right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj picked up the crucial wicket of Janneman Malan in the eighth over of the clash.
The third ODI between the two sides is of utmost importance for both sides with the series leveled at 1-1. The match promises to be a high-octane one as the teams look to clinch the series by winning the deciding encounter.