IND vs SA 2022: "Totally unacceptable" - Fans unhappy with Ruturaj Gaikwad not getting a chance in 3rd ODI

Ruturaj Gaikwad once again failed to find a place in the side's playing XI as Team India named an unchanged playing XI for their third ODI against South Africa in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11.

The right-handed batter made his ODI debut in the first match of the series. However, he failed to make an impact in the fixture. Batting at No.3, he managed just 19 runs off 42 balls in the rain-curtailed 40-over match.

Several fans took to social media to express their displeasure over Ruturaj's exclusion, suggesting that he shouldn't have been dropped after one match. They urged the Indian team management to give the player consistent opportunities.

Here are some of the reactions:

𝙉𝘼𝙍𝘼𝙔𝘼𝙉 @iamnarayanx1 @BCCI Another day , Team Avoid Ruturaj 🥲 , what should we do ? @BCCI Another day , Team Avoid Ruturaj 🥲 , what should we do ?

Greggii😁 @GreggiiD

(I don't want to even mention abt players getting chance in 3rd ODI even after not performing in 1st two)

#INDvSA I guess they are expecting every player should preform in debut. Just 1 chance for Ruturaj and Bishnoi!!(I don't want to even mention abt players getting chance in 3rd ODI even after not performing in 1st two) I guess they are expecting every player should preform in debut. Just 1 chance for Ruturaj and Bishnoi!!(I don't want to even mention abt players getting chance in 3rd ODI even after not performing in 1st two)#INDvSA

SᴀʀᴀᴛH  @SarathThala7

Chance given for the 1st match then bench him is totally unacceptable ... @BCCI Where is @Ruutu1331 ????????????Chance given for the 1st match then bench him is totally unacceptable ... @BCCI Where is @Ruutu1331 ???????????? Chance given for the 1st match then bench him is totally unacceptable ...

AJ @AJinscribe No chance for Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad today as well!!! Wow - well done. No chance for Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad today as well!!! Wow - well done.

Deepan Chakravarthy @DChakaravathi

Shameless behaviour from team India @BCCI Just one game opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi BishnoiShameless behaviour from team India @BCCI Just one game opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi BishnoiShameless behaviour from team India

SAMYAK SINHA @iamSamyakSinha #AskTheExpert

India should have try Rajat Patidar or Ruturaj Gaikwad instead of shubman Gill in this match India should have try Rajat Patidar or Ruturaj Gaikwad instead of shubman Gill in this match #AskTheExpert India should have try Rajat Patidar or Ruturaj Gaikwad instead of shubman Gill in this match

Kollywood Updates @cinemarasigann



Please save this tweet he will be the Future Opener for India In All formats.

#staraikelungal #RuturajGaikwad Feeling very sad for him. Getting only one chance in every tournament and getting benched every time is Horrible.Please save this tweet he will be the Future Opener for India In All formats. #RuturajGaikwad Feeling very sad for him. Getting only one chance in every tournament and getting benched every time is Horrible. Please save this tweet he will be the Future Opener for India In All formats. #staraikelungal

Yash Vardhan Singh @yash_rajput03 𝐀𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐯 𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™🦁 @Arnav_Tweetz7



All CSK players getting dropped unfairly under new era. Can't wait for Ruturaj to score 700 runs next IPL and mock clownery of ICT management.



#INDvSA #RuturajGaikwad Indian Cricket was never the same after MS Dhoni's retirementAll CSK players getting dropped unfairly under new era. Can't wait for Ruturaj to score 700 runs next IPL and mock clownery of ICT management. Indian Cricket was never the same after MS Dhoni's retirement 💔All CSK players getting dropped unfairly under new era. Can't wait for Ruturaj to score 700 runs next IPL and mock clownery of ICT management.#INDvSA #RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/5QAyivTNYY Unfair with RUTURAJ twitter.com/Arnav_Tweetz7/… Unfair with RUTURAJ twitter.com/Arnav_Tweetz7/…

Notably, Ruturaj has been in impressive form lately. He mustered 71 runs in two outings in the One-Dayers against New Zealand A last month. However, he hasn't performed consistently in international cricket.

He has played seven T20Is in his career and has 125 runs to his name at an underwhelming average of 17.9.

India strike early with the ball in third ODI against South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the final ODI against the Proteas.

The hosts were off to a great start, picking up two early wickets in the contest. Washington Sundar drew first blood for Team India, dismissing South African opener Quinton de Kock in the third over.

Right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj picked up the crucial wicket of Janneman Malan in the eighth over of the clash.

The third ODI between the two sides is of utmost importance for both sides with the series leveled at 1-1. The match promises to be a high-octane one as the teams look to clinch the series by winning the deciding encounter.

