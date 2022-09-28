[WATCH] MS Dhoni fans in Kerala shower love on former Indian captain ahead of IND vs SA 2022 series opener

MS Dhoni fans took to the streets of Kerala ahead of the opening T20I between Team India and South Africa in Trivandrum on Wednesday (September 28).

In a video shared on Twitter, fans were seen celebrating the legendary wicketkeeper’s contribution to the Indian cricket team.

Locals could be seen waving the national flag, playing drums and other musical instruments alongside Dhoni's banner on the road.

It is worth mentioning that Dhoni is the only captain to win all three ICC tournaments. He has given Indians enough reason to celebrate by winning the T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and the Champions Trophy (2013).

The wicket-keeper batter announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020 but continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 41-year-old will next be seen in action during IPL 2023 playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Massive flex of MS Dhoni placed outside Greenfield Stadium ahead of IND vs SA T20I

Dhoni fans have placed a 50-foot long flex of the legendary cricketer outside the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum ahead of the T20I opener between India and South Africa. The picture shows him lifting the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy, a feat that Team India would want to emulate in Australia later this year.

Rohit Sharma and Co. and Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will begin their final T20I series on Wednesday (September 28) ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

The Men in Blue will be keen to continue their form after beating the defending World T20 Champions Australia 2-1 in the recently concluded T20I series.

The Proteas last played a T20I series in August, where they beat Ireland 2-0. The visitors will be looking to perform well against India and carry the momentum into the T20 World Cup.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

