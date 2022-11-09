Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend AB de Villiers said he’ll be back at Chinnaswamy Stadium for RCB’s opening game in Bangalore during IPL 2023. He confirmed that he and Chris Gayle would attend the Hall of Fame induction.

De Villiers has played for RCB for a decade (2011-2021) since his move from Delhi Capitals (DC), amassing 4491 runs in 156 matches. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle has represented RCB in 85 games with 3163 runs. The latter represented the franchise from 2011 to 2017.

Speaking on his Youtube Channel, de Villiers said:

"RCB, this year, I will be there, come the IPL 2023. I’ll be joining the RCB in March. There’s a hall of fame induction for myself and Chris Gayle. So, I’ll be at the Chinnaswamy for RCB’s first home game. It’s very exciting; it’s a huge honor.”

He added that it would be an emotional experience to finally say goodbye to the fans in Bangalore, as the IPL will return with a home-and-away game format in the real sense of the term after three years.

“I’ve had a fantastic run at RCB over the years, really enjoyed my time there and I see this as almost a sign of the official retirement. I never had the opportunity to say goodbye to my fans in Bangalore. It’s very sad, so I think there will be a lot of emotion. But I’ll be sharing some special memories with you guys, I will be on the pitch and we’ll see what happens."

“I’ll be joining the RCB team” – AB de Villiers to take a role at RCB in IPL 2023

De Villiers also clarified that he will take up a role at RCB ahead of IPL 2023. He will finally be looking to help RCB win the elusive trophy during his stint as support staff. The franchise reached the playoff stage in the last edition of the tournament.

The former Proteas captain said:

"Hopefully, I’ll be joining the RCB team. I’ve no idea in what capacity or for how long, but it would be great to join forces again.”

It is worth mentioning that Sanjay Bangar is currently the head coach of RCB, while Sridharan Sriram is the batting and spin bowling coach. Thus, de Villiers might join the franchise as an assistant or batting coach.

