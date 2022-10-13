"It was like a wedding present from them, a special evening" - Devon Conway recalls CSK's last-ball win over MI in IPL 2022

New Zealand batter Devon Conway recalled MS Dhoni's trademark final-ball finish against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022, stating how calm the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper was during the game. Conway, who admitted to following the game from South Africa, described it as equivalent to a wedding present.

The match, held at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai, went down to the wire, with CSK chasing 156 for victory. The equation came down to Chennai requiring 17 off the final over, and Dhoni smashed two boundaries along with a six to take his side over the line.

Speaking to ESPN Crcinfo, Conway expressed his disappointment at not seeing the game live and followed it from a restaurant in Johannesburg the night before his wedding. The the 31-year-old explained:

"I was very upset that I wasn't at that game to see it live. We know there is a huge rivalry between CSK and Mumbai, so I was very disappointed to not be there. But then again, just to see it on TV and to see how calm and collected Mahi bhai and DJ [Bravo] were to finish off the game.

"Yes, I was watching it in a restaurant from Johannesburg on the night before my wedding. It was almost like a little wedding present from them. It was a very special evening."

The left-handed batter left the IPL bio-bubble midway to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Kim Watson on April 25. He returned to the playing eleven in the match against SunRisers Hyderabad in Pune on May 1.

The keeper-batter had a decent season with the bat, scoring 252 runs in seven games at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 145.66.

"Having success for those particular teams has really helped me grow as a player" - Devon Conway

Devon Conway. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked how participating in different T20 leagues has helped him grow as a player, Conway reflected that it is confidence-boosting, given the ability to adapt and overcome self-doubt. He stated:

"One, it gave me the backing that I can perform in different conditions in different parts of the world. There is a lot of pressure that comes with batting and there's an element of self-doubt every now and then. You are never sure how it's going to go, but once you feel like you're contributing in these matches, it gives you confidence in your own ability.

"Having success for those particular teams has really helped me grow as a player and given the backing that I can perform for any team in any environment."

The South African-born player is integral to New Zealand's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The ICC's latest T20 rankings for batters saw Conway jump to No. 2 following his impressive performances in the ongoing tri-series also involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.

