[In Picture] “Izzy Esmé Santner” – NZ all-rounder Mitchell Santner becomes father, shares adorable click of newborn

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has become a father to a baby girl. He announced the good news on social media by sharing an adorable picture of the newborn on Thursday (September 29).

The cricketer shared a picture of his daughter "Izzy Esmé Santner" revealing her birthdate – September 26, 2022. He tied the knot with Caitlin Dodunski in 2021 after dating for nearly a year.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote:

“Izzy Esmé Santner”

His New Zealand teammate James Neesham congratulated him on the special occasion. Neesham replied:

“I can’t wait for this new chapter of our lives together.”

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the left-arm spinner has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since he joined the franchise in 2018. He has scalped 10 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.93.

Mitchell Santner named in New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup

The Kiwi spinner has been named in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

He last played in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, where he scalped two wickets and scored 59 runs in three matches. He also impressed during the NZ tour of West Indies, where he picked up six wickets in three T20Is.

The 30-year-old has so far represented the Black Caps in 72 T20Is, in which he has scalped 78 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.17. He will look to play a vital role in helping the Kiwis lift their maiden T20 World Cup. The side finished runners-up in the last edition of the tournament in the UAE (2021).

He will next be seen in action during a tri-series involving Bangladesh and Pakistan in Christchurch. New Zealand will play four T20Is in the upcoming tri-series (five if they reach the final).

The Black Caps will also play a couple of warm-up games against South Africa (October 17) and India (October 19) ahead of the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, and Finn Allen.

