[Pictures] “Date night” – Faf du Plessis gets romantic with wife Imari Visser after CPL 2022

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is enjoying some quality time off the field following the conclusion of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

On Saturday, he had a romantic date his wife Imari Visser. Taking to Instagram, the star cricketer uploaded a candid picture in which the couple can be seen posing for the camera. While Du Plessis looked dapper in a printed shirt, Imari looked stunning in a black outfit. He captioned the post:

“Date night.”

The couple got hitched in November 2013 and have two daughters, Amelie and Zoey.

On the work front, Du Plessis led the St. Lucia Kings to the eliminator of CPL 2022. The side qualified for the playoffs but lost to champions Jamaica Tallawahs by 33 runs in the tournament.

However, the former Proteas skipper was impressive with the bat throughout the CPL. He finished with 332 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 168.52, which included a century.

Faf du Plessis to lead Joburg Super Kings in South Africa T20 league

Faf du Plessis will lead the Joburg Super Kings in the inaugural edition of the South Africa T20 league. This team was bought by the same group that owns the Chennai Super Kings, hence the name.

In a recent interview with CSK, he expressed his excitement to continue his relationship with the CSK group, with whom he won the IPL titles in 2018 and 2021.

The Joburg captain feels that the South African T20 league would take his home country's cricket to a new height, like the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India.

“I have an extremely lucky and long relationship with Chennai. When the opportunity presented itself again, I was extremely happy with that. I think it's (the SA20 league) going to be incredibly crucial for the sustainability of South African cricket.”

Joburg Super Kings squad for SA20: Faf du Plessis (captain), Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donavon Ferreira, Malusi Siboto and Caleb Seleka.

Head coach: Stephen Fleming

