"RICKY PONTING ❤️❤️❤️" - Dinesh Karthik reacts to Ponting calling him 'one of the best finishers' ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was moved by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's kind words for him. Ponting credited Karthik for his dedication and never-say-die attitude.

In a video posted by the ICC, Ricky Ponting claimed that "DK" is one of the best finishers in T20s. Here's what he had said:

"It looked like his Indian career was over, probably in all three formats. He was not a retained player for KKR [Kolkata Knight Riders] in the IPL [Indian Premier League]. Today, he's one of the best finishers in the T20 game which he probably never really thought to be."

Ponting he added:

"I thought his playing days were over and he was transferring himself to the commentary box. But he was transforming the other way. I am pleased and quite surprised at the way he has turned his career in the last couple of months."

Dinesh Karthik was really pleased to see that Ponting recognized his efforts. He thanked the legend, recalling the lessons he learnt from the former Australian captain during their time together at Mumbai Indiands.

Here's what Karthik wrote in his Instagram post:

"RICKY PONTING ❤️❤️❤️ Easily one of my favvv cricketers growing up and I loved every minute I spent with him during my time with MI. A champion leader and an astute reader of the game and the fiercest competitor you could meet and I love that about him."

He added:

"Thanks Ricky for these beautiful words, which means a hell of a lot to me. I'm hoping to spend some time in the near future with you."

Dinesh Karthik also thanked Abhishek Nayar and Rohit Sharma

Dinesh Karthik has always been vocal about how former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar helped him get out of his comfort zone. This was crucial in Karthik making a comeback in international cricket. He thanked Nayar in the same Instagram post, writing:

"And to make all of this happen and actually keep believing in me and pushing me everyday in my journey here and what a special person he is in my life @abhisheknayar ❤️"

Last but not least, Dinesh Karthik thanked Team India captain Rohit Sharma for backing him and believing in him. The duo share a great bond and that is certainly even seen on the field sometimes. He wrote:

"For a man who went through all this, believed in me and always had time for me and showed me there is light at the end of the tunnel for that I'm ever grateful, that for me is @rohitsharma45 ❤️"

Karthik looks likely to make it into India's XI when they take on Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday (October 23).

Can Dinesh Karthik end India's long wait for their second T20 World Cup title? Let us know in the comments.

